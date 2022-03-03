Randi Zuckerberg Sings Twisted Sister: Crypto Warcry Or Viral Cringe?

NFT and cryptocurrency enthusiast Randi Zuckerberg has gone viral.

What Happened: The sister of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg released her song “We’re All Gonna Make It” on Feb. 28. The video has over 700,000 views on Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

“We’re all gonna make it, yeah, we’re all gonna make it everyone,” Randi Zuckerberg sings.

Other phrases used in the song:

“It’s just the start so gm”

“DYOR and pick a coin”

“BTD, buy the dip”

“HODL and we’ll all join”

“We won’t get rugged if things go right”

“A.T.H”

“Sweep the G** d*** floor”

“You paper hands are all worthless and weak”

The video features cameos from Maliha Abidi (Women Rise founder), Lisa Mayer (Boss Beauties founder), Sara Baumann (Women and Weapons founder) and Mai Akiyoshi (Curious Addys founder).

“I’ve been thinking about a fun way to explain crypto jargon to newcomers. Hope this video is a fun 2-min crypto lingo 101 lesson that speaks to the spirit of women in Web3,” Zuckerberg said in a tweet.

A decade ago, I sang this song on Broadway. Today I sing this song, surrounded by new friends, as a rallying cry for the women of web3. Together, we can accomplish anything. And have fun doing it! #WAGMI PS Look for some fun cameos!

PPS Sorry for *language* at the end 🤣 pic.twitter.com/W9pYZmxwXz — randizuckerberg.eth (@randizuckerberg) February 28, 2022

Why It’s Important: Zuckerberg, who previously worked as a spokesperson and marketing at Facebook, is the co-founder of Hug, a Web3 company. She also joined the brand advisory council for cryptocurrency exchange Okcoin, with the goal of increasing the female customer base for the company.

Zuckerberg made headlines in December for showing support for Shiba Inu coin (CRYPTO: SHIB).

The song is a parody of the song “We’re Not Gonna Take It” released by Twisted Sister in 1984. Zuckerberg previously sang the song as a cast member of the Broadway production of “Rock of Ages.”

Twisted Sister lead singer Dee Snider, whose grandfather is Ukrainian, recently voiced his support for the Ukrainian people by singing his song during the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Snider said he doesn't support his song being used as a protest against mandatory mask-wearing and health protocols. No word yet on if Snider approves of the Zuckerberg version of his song.