Randi Zuckerberg Sings Twisted Sister: Crypto Warcry Or Viral Cringe?

byChris Katje
March 3, 2022 2:31 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Randi Zuckerberg Sings Twisted Sister: Crypto Warcry Or Viral Cringe?

NFT and cryptocurrency enthusiast Randi Zuckerberg has gone viral.

What Happened: The sister of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg released her song “We’re All Gonna Make It” on Feb. 28. The video has over 700,000 views on Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

“We’re all gonna make it, yeah, we’re all gonna make it everyone,” Randi Zuckerberg sings.

Other phrases used in the song:

  • “It’s just the start so gm”
  • “DYOR and pick a coin”
  • “BTD, buy the dip”
  • “HODL and we’ll all join”
  • “We won’t get rugged if things go right”
  • “A.T.H”
  • “Sweep the G** d*** floor”
  • “You paper hands are all worthless and weak”

The video features cameos from Maliha Abidi (Women Rise founder), Lisa Mayer (Boss Beauties founder), Sara Baumann (Women and Weapons founder) and Mai Akiyoshi (Curious Addys founder).

“I’ve been thinking about a fun way to explain crypto jargon to newcomers. Hope this video is a fun 2-min crypto lingo 101 lesson that speaks to the spirit of women in Web3,” Zuckerberg said in a tweet.

Related Link: Veecon 2022: Here Are The New Athletes, Investors And NFT Creators Added To The Coachella Of NFTs 

Why It’s Important: Zuckerberg, who previously worked as a spokesperson and marketing at Facebook, is the co-founder of Hug, a Web3 company. She also joined the brand advisory council for cryptocurrency exchange Okcoin, with the goal of increasing the female customer base for the company.

Zuckerberg made headlines in December for showing support for Shiba Inu coin (CRYPTO: SHIB).

The song is a parody of the song “We’re Not Gonna Take It” released by Twisted Sister in 1984. Zuckerberg previously sang the song as a cast member of the Broadway production of “Rock of Ages.”

Twisted Sister lead singer Dee Snider, whose grandfather is Ukrainian, recently voiced his support for the Ukrainian people by singing his song during the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Snider said he doesn't support his song being used as a protest against mandatory mask-wearing and health protocols. No word yet on if Snider approves of the Zuckerberg version of his song.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Entertainment Top Stories Markets General

Related Articles

AMC Shares Updates On NFTs, Accepting Dogecoin, Shiba Inu And Launching Own Cryptocurrency

AMC Shares Updates On NFTs, Accepting Dogecoin, Shiba Inu And Launching Own Cryptocurrency

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) CEO Adam Aron shared updates related to cryptocurrencies, citing a “big opportunity,” on the company's fourth-quarter earnings call on Wednesday. read more
Did You Catch A Glimpse Of The Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT During Super Bowl LVI? Here's What You Missed

Did You Catch A Glimpse Of The Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT During Super Bowl LVI? Here's What You Missed

A Super Bowl LVI commercial featured one of the most popular non-fungible token collections on the planet. If you blinked twice, or were looking at a different part of the screen, you may have missed it. read more
Justin Bieber And Bored Ape NFT, Joe Rogan's Response, Elon Musk On Canada Protests, Bitcoin Heading Into Lunar New Year, Fed Rate Hike Prediction: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Justin Bieber And Bored Ape NFT, Joe Rogan's Response, Elon Musk On Canada Protests, Bitcoin Heading Into Lunar New Year, Fed Rate Hike Prediction: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Heading into a new trading week, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the technology, corporate and cryptocurrency sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend. read more
This Dogecoin Rival Is The Most Traded Crypto By Ethereum Whales Today

This Dogecoin Rival Is The Most Traded Crypto By Ethereum Whales Today

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) — the self-described “Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) killer” — has emerged as the most traded cryptocurrency by the 1,000 biggest Ethereum (CRYPTO: read more