Mark Zuckerberg's Sister Randi Says Dogecoin Killer Shiba Inu Has Become Mainstream

byBibhu Pattnaik
December 4, 2021 12:41 pm
In a recent video Randi Zuckerberg, the sister of Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB), pointed out the sudden flourishing of meme coins in the crypto market. 

Introducing the Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) as the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) killer, Randi said that the token has gone mainstream. 

However, despite the rivalry between SHIB and DOGE, she believes that both have an opportunity to grow. 

"I didn't even know there was room for one of those, but apparently, there's room for two," she said. 

She has recommended her viewers to "have some fun" with their crypto but not to bet the farm on meme coins, channeling the advice of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.

He advised viewers not to pour all their money into one asset, and instead maintain a portfolio.

Earlier this week, she joined cryptocurrency exchange Okcoin's brand advisory council.

The crypto exchange said that Zuckerberg would be the inaugural member of its newly established brand advisory council. 

Her primary focus will be to advise the company on inclusivity initiatives, with the broader goal of reaching a 50% female customer base by the year 2025.

Relate Link: How The Shiba Inu Community Burned Almost 2B SHIB With A Spotify Playlist And Coffee

