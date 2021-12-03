Mark Zuckerberg's Sister Randi Joins Crypto Exchange To Help It Reach 50% Female User Base

Randi Zuckerberg, a former spokesperson at Facebook and sister of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg, has joined cryptocurrency exchange Okcoin’s brand advisory council.

What Happened: Okcoin was established in 2013 and is one of the world’s oldest crypto exchanges with a presence in over 190 countries across the world.

In an announcement Thursday, the crypto exchange said Zuckerberg would be the inaugural member of its newly established brand advisory council. Her primary focus will be to advise the company on inclusivity initiatives with the broader goal of reaching a 50% female customer base by the year 2025.

She will also work towards bringing more women into crypto careers, sponsoring women-run blockchain technology programs, and supporting women-run crypto projects.

Why It's Important: "Cryptocurrency has huge potential to make massive strides in creating a more equitable system, and it's an honor to join in the Okcoin mission to create a more inclusive future of finance," said Zuckerberg.

Okcoin said it will commit $1 million to the cause of bringing more women into the realm of cryptocurrency.

"Cryptocurrency is turning this norm on its head through the wealth-creating opportunities created by decentralized finance, but we're still seeing lower adoption among women," said Okcoin CEO Hong Fang.

Photo: Art Rachen on Unsplash