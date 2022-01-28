VeeCon 2022: Here Are The New Athletes, Investors And NFT Creators Added To The Coachella Of NFTs
A highly anticipated NFT event being held in May announced additional NFT artists, athletes and company executives who will appear at the inaugural event.
What Happened: A second round of speakers and entertainers for VeeCon 2022 was announced Friday, Jan. 28. This is the follow-up to a December announcement of initial conference participants. The line-up includes a talented roster of NFT influencers, founders of projects and investors, as well as actors and actresses, comedians, musicians and former sports stars.
The inaugural NFT conference will be at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 19 to 22, 2022.
The event is the first NFT-ticketed conference, a first-of-its-kind, multi-day event exclusive to 10,255 VeeFriends holders. VeeFriends is an NFT collection created by Gary Vaynerchuk (aka Gary Vee).
The event is scheduled to be held for three straight years — 2022, 2023 and 2024 — for all VeeFriends holders.
VeeCon is called “a real-life demonstration of NFT smart contract technology in action” for NFT enthusiasts. Those in attendance will get to hear from speakers, participate in panels and enjoy musical entertainment.
“We are getting closer to throwing the conference I always dreamt of. I am here to leverage my career and my relationships to bring the world’s greatest speakers and influencers to this conference and the VeeFriends community next May,” Vaynerchuk said.
Here is a look at the additional speakers and entertainers announced for the highly anticipated VeeCon 2022.
Alex Lieberman – Morning Brew
Alon Goren – Dapper Goren Holm
Amber Vittoria – Artist
Baron Davis – Former NBA Player, More Than US Venture Studio
Bobby Kim – Adam Bomb Squad, The Hundreds
Brilly – Artist
Brit Morin – BFF Co-Founder
Brycent – Lootsquad.gg
Chuck Liddell – Former UFC Fighter
Coin Artist – Blockade Games
David Biachi – Actor
Deeze Fi – Vibes, Fractional
Derek Edward Schloss – Collab+Currency
Evan Keast – Doodles
Gmoney – Futurist, Disruptor
Greg Mike – Artist
Guy Oseary – Maverick
Hasan Minhaj – Comedian
Henry The Grape – Cyberkongz
Hong Fang – Okcoin
Inna Modja – Code Green
Inverted – Cyberkongz
Jasmine Maietta – Round21
Jeremy Padawer – Jazwares
Jim Kwik – Brain Coach
Josh Luber – Fanatics
Keith Grossman – Time
Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf – Esports Champion
Latasha – Artist
Mad Dog Jones – Artist
Marc Lore – Entrepreneur
Mark Manson – Author
Michael Rubin – Fanatics
Michelle McCormack – Fierce Studios
Mike Novogratz – Galaxy Digital
Natealex – Secret Project Team
Noz – Cyberkongz
Nyla Hayes – Artist
OhhShiny – Digital
Peg Samuel – Fierce Studios
Pop Wonder – Artist
Randi Zuckerberg – Zuckerberg Media
Rich Kleiman – Boardroom, 35 Ventures
Ricky Williams – Former NFL Player
Sanchan Saxena – Coinbase, vice president
Scott Keeney – DJ Skee
Shire Lazar – Entrepreneur
Shonduras – The Spacestation
Sloth – Artist
Steve Aoki – Producer
Tom Emmer – U.S. Congressman
Trevor Jones – Artist
Tyler Hobbs – Fidenza
Vinnie Hager – Artist
Wil – The Littles
Related Link: VeeFriends Uno Collaborattion Sells Out In One Hour
Why It’s Important: The new list of speakers includes the founding team of CyberKongz, one of the top 10 NFT projects of all time by sales volume. Athletes Chuck Liddell, Ricky Williams and Baron Davis are also now included in the list of speakers and panelists.
Sanchan Saxena could be one of the most anticipated speakers coming from Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) as the company gets ready to roll out its own NFT marketplace.
Randi Zuckerberg is the former spokesperson for Facebook, now known as Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB), the company founded by her brother Mark Zuckerberg.
Guy Oseary's appearance could also be highly anticipated as his company has signed talent representation deals with World of Women and Bored Ape Yacht Club.
The current floor price on VeeFriends is 12.4 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) at the time of writing, or around $30,000.
View the full like of VeeCon 2022 speakers here.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.