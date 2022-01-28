VeeCon 2022: Here Are The New Athletes, Investors And NFT Creators Added To The Coachella Of NFTs

A highly anticipated NFT event being held in May announced additional NFT artists, athletes and company executives who will appear at the inaugural event.

What Happened: A second round of speakers and entertainers for VeeCon 2022 was announced Friday, Jan. 28. This is the follow-up to a December announcement of initial conference participants. The line-up includes a talented roster of NFT influencers, founders of projects and investors, as well as actors and actresses, comedians, musicians and former sports stars.

The inaugural NFT conference will be at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 19 to 22, 2022.

The event is the first NFT-ticketed conference, a first-of-its-kind, multi-day event exclusive to 10,255 VeeFriends holders. VeeFriends is an NFT collection created by Gary Vaynerchuk (aka Gary Vee).

The event is scheduled to be held for three straight years — 2022, 2023 and 2024 — for all VeeFriends holders.

VeeCon is called “a real-life demonstration of NFT smart contract technology in action” for NFT enthusiasts. Those in attendance will get to hear from speakers, participate in panels and enjoy musical entertainment.

“We are getting closer to throwing the conference I always dreamt of. I am here to leverage my career and my relationships to bring the world’s greatest speakers and influencers to this conference and the VeeFriends community next May,” Vaynerchuk said.

Here is a look at the additional speakers and entertainers announced for the highly anticipated VeeCon 2022.

Alex Lieberman – Morning Brew

Alon Goren – Dapper Goren Holm

Amber Vittoria – Artist

Baron Davis – Former NBA Player, More Than US Venture Studio

Bobby Kim – Adam Bomb Squad, The Hundreds

Brilly – Artist

Brit Morin – BFF Co-Founder

Brycent – Lootsquad.gg

Chuck Liddell – Former UFC Fighter

Coin Artist – Blockade Games

David Biachi – Actor

Deeze Fi – Vibes, Fractional

Derek Edward Schloss – Collab+Currency

Evan Keast – Doodles

Gmoney – Futurist, Disruptor

Greg Mike – Artist

Guy Oseary – Maverick

Hasan Minhaj – Comedian

Henry The Grape – Cyberkongz

Hong Fang – Okcoin

Inna Modja – Code Green

Inverted – Cyberkongz

Jasmine Maietta – Round21

Jeremy Padawer – Jazwares

Jim Kwik – Brain Coach

Josh Luber – Fanatics

Keith Grossman – Time

Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf – Esports Champion

Latasha – Artist

Mad Dog Jones – Artist

Marc Lore – Entrepreneur

Mark Manson – Author

Michael Rubin – Fanatics

Michelle McCormack – Fierce Studios

Mike Novogratz – Galaxy Digital

Natealex – Secret Project Team

Noz – Cyberkongz

Nyla Hayes – Artist

OhhShiny – Digital

Peg Samuel – Fierce Studios

Pop Wonder – Artist

Randi Zuckerberg – Zuckerberg Media

Rich Kleiman – Boardroom, 35 Ventures

Ricky Williams – Former NFL Player

Sanchan Saxena – Coinbase, vice president

Scott Keeney – DJ Skee

Shire Lazar – Entrepreneur

Shonduras – The Spacestation

Sloth – Artist

Steve Aoki – Producer

Tom Emmer – U.S. Congressman

Trevor Jones – Artist

Tyler Hobbs – Fidenza

Vinnie Hager – Artist

Wil – The Littles

Related Link: VeeFriends Uno Collaborattion Sells Out In One Hour

Why It’s Important: The new list of speakers includes the founding team of CyberKongz, one of the top 10 NFT projects of all time by sales volume. Athletes Chuck Liddell, Ricky Williams and Baron Davis are also now included in the list of speakers and panelists.

Sanchan Saxena could be one of the most anticipated speakers coming from Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) as the company gets ready to roll out its own NFT marketplace.

Randi Zuckerberg is the former spokesperson for Facebook, now known as Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB), the company founded by her brother Mark Zuckerberg.

Guy Oseary's appearance could also be highly anticipated as his company has signed talent representation deals with World of Women and Bored Ape Yacht Club.

The current floor price on VeeFriends is 12.4 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) at the time of writing, or around $30,000.

View the full like of VeeCon 2022 speakers here.

