Dogecoin May Not Be Going To The Moon Today But It Sure Is Helping The People Of Ukraine

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 0.4% lower at $0.13 over 24 hours leading up to early Thursday morning.

Dogecoin Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour -0.4%% 24-hour against Bitcoin -0.4% 24-hour against Ethereum 0.6% 7-day 18.9% 30-day -7.2% YTD performance -23.7%

Why Is It Moving? DOGE moved lower in tandem with other coins at press time. The global cryptocurrency market cap declined 1.89% to $1.9 trillion.

DOGE was among the most mentioned coins on Twitter at press time. It attracted 354 tweets, according to Cointrendz data.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano — the three most mentioned coins on Twitter — attracted 3,072, 1,153, and 937 tweets respectively.

The U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in his semi-annual address to Congress that rate hikes were coming on a date when the Bank of Canada raised interest rates by 25 basis points. Powell’s address coincided with major coins losing ground on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, Ukraine’s government opened a DOGE wallet for donations to the war-hit nation. The country’s Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov tweeted, “Now even meme can support our army and save lives from Russian invaders.”

DOGE co-creator Billy Markus responded to Fedorov on Twitter that the latter's comments were not on his “2022 bingo card.”

the vice prime minister of Ukraine tweeting a $doge address and saying “We start to accept donations in meme coin. Now even meme can support our army and save lives from Russian invaders.” was not on my 2022 bingo card — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) March 2, 2022

Dogecoin Chatter: The wallet address tweeted by Ukraine’s government had amassed 520,007.75 DOGE worth $68,813.23 at press time.

Markus noted that someone donated 115,000 DOGE ($15,218.08) in a single donation.

someone just donated 115,000 doge — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) March 2, 2022

Dogecoin-oriented Twitter handle Mishaboar also responded to Fedorov and said while DOGE’s meme game is strong it also has “real practical advantages.”

Mishaboar also laid out some of the reasons why Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk loves DOGE in another tweet.

…anc being a crypto of the people, it is held by a lot of “normal” folks, that have used and supported it with generosity, kindness, and fun. Some of the reasons why Elon loves it. Love & Peace soon for #Ukraine! — Mishaboar (@mishaboar) March 2, 2022

