Dogecoin For Ukraine: The Government Opens DOGE Donations, Asks Elon Musk For Help

byAdrian Zmudzinski
March 2, 2022 10:45 am
The government of Ukraine — which has been trying to get all the funds that it can get its hands in the wake of Russia's invasion of the country — has turned to the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) community for help.

What Happened: Mykhailo Fedorov, vice prime minister of Ukraine, said in a tweet that "Dogecoin exceeded Russian ruble in value" and added that "now even meme can support our army and save lives from Russian invaders."

He also announced that Ukraine's government started accepting donations in DOGE and asked Dogecoin owners for help, tagging Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and the memecoin's creator Billy Marcus.

The announcement follows a recent report that Ukraine saw large-scale help coming from the cryptocurrency community which resulted in about $37 million in crypto donated as of Monday.

Furthermore, the Ethereum-based (CRYPTO: ETH) decentralized exchange Uniswap (CRYPTO: UNIlaunched a tool Tuesday that automatically converts and donates tokens to the Ukrainian cause.

DOGE Price Action: Dogecoin is trading at $0.1327 Wednesday after seeing its price fall by about 1% over the last 24 hours.

