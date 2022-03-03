Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Flat — Is Hawkish Fed Taking Some Wind Out Of The Crypto Sails?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
March 2, 2022 9:17 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Flat — Is Hawkish Fed Taking Some Wind Out Of The Crypto Sails?

Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Ethereum were muted on Wednesday evening, with the global cryptocurrency market cap edging 0.4% lower to $2 trillion, as the U.S. Federal Reserve stuck to a hawkish tone even as war raged on in Ukraine. 

Price Performance Of Major Coins
Coin 24-hour 7-day Price
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) -0.6% 17.8% $43,999.10
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) 0.9% 14.3% $2,966.70
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) -0.1% 4.3% $0.13
Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinGecko)
Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price
Anchor Protocol (ANC) +20% $4.49
Convex Finance (CVX) +13.1% $21.27
JUNO (JUNO) +12.3% ​​$45.16

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Why It Matters: The U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, in his semi-annual address to the Congress,  said that rate hikes were coming despite the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

“The bottom line is we will proceed, but we will proceed carefully as we learn more about the implications of the Ukraine war for the economy,” said Powell.

"We will avoid adding uncertainty to what is already an extraordinarily challenging, uncertain environment."

On Tuesday, the Bank of Canada raised interest rates to 0.5%, a 25 basis-point hike for the first time since 2018.

“Wall Street is still going through a major reset with portfolios as the war in Ukraine poses major risks to economic growth and inflationary pressures,” wrote Edward Moya, a senior market analyst with OANDA, in a note seen by Benzinga.

Moya noted that Bitcoin was diversifying away from fiat currencies, and growth concerns were prompting investors to look for “alternative investments” from equities. However, he said the current rally could be losing steam.

“Bitcoin has had a nice run, but exhaustion in this rally will likely settle in as surging energy costs will likely impact some mining abroad," Moya said, adding that the Ukraine war uncertainty still had the potential to trigger major de-risking moments.

On Wednesday, the dollar index – a measure of the greenback’s strength against six of its peers – traded nearly flat. It edged up 0.03% to $97.3290, according to a Reuters report.

Cryptocurrency trader Justin Bennett said the dollar index would be a “key driver” for digital assets in 2022.

“If [Bitcoin] intends to hit all-time highs, the DXY will lead the way with a move below 95,” tweeted the analyst.

"Most are overlooking this, but the #DXY will be a key driver for #cryptos in 2022."

On the Ethereum front, Median Gas Price (7-day moving average) reached a 6-month low of 57.884 GWEI, according to data from Glassnode, an on-chain analytics firm. 

Ethereum Median Transaction Gas Price (7-Day Moving Average) — Courtesy Glassnode

The average ETH transaction fee stood at 0.0046 ETH or $13.69 at press time, according to data from BitInfoCharts.

Read Next: Citadel Securities Will Engage In Crypto This Year: Ken Griffin

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

McDonald's May Be Snubbing Dogecoin But Another Popular Burger Chain Is Now Said To Be Going In On Bitcoin

McDonald's May Be Snubbing Dogecoin But Another Popular Burger Chain Is Now Said To Be Going In On Bitcoin

McDonald's Corp. (NYSE: MCD) may be snubbing repeated calls from Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) community for adoption but it seems another fast-food chain has made a move on the apex cryptocurrency. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Plunge As Ukraine Jitters Keep Investors On Edge — Will The Risk Appetite Return Soon?

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Plunge As Ukraine Jitters Keep Investors On Edge — Will The Risk Appetite Return Soon?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) took a knock on Thursday evening, with the global cryptocurrency ma read more
Who Spends Ukraine's Bitcoin Donations — And What Are They Being Used For?

Who Spends Ukraine's Bitcoin Donations — And What Are They Being Used For?

Ukraine has seen a massive inflow of cryptocurrency donations from people around the world to support the country’s fight against an invasion by Russia. Here’s a look at who is in charge of the donations and how they could be spent. read more
More Than $52M In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Has Been Donated To Ukraine So Far

More Than $52M In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Has Been Donated To Ukraine So Far

Cryptocurrency donations to the Ukrainian government and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have exceeded $52 million. read more