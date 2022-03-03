More Than $52M In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Has Been Donated To Ukraine So Far

Cryptocurrency donations to the Ukrainian government and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have exceeded $52 million.

Donations To The Government: The official Twitter handle of Ukraine put out Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Tether (USDT) addresses on Feb. 27.

The BTC address reported 11,564 transactions at press time; 231.12 BTC ($9.96 million) was received by the wallet in total.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Ukraine Ethereum wallet registered 53,588 transactions. The account held a balance of 2,170.66 ETH ($6.3 million) at press time.

The Tether wallet saw 8,530 transactions and held 50,028.82 USDT, worth $ 49,795.99, at press time.

Later, Ukraine also put out a Polkadot (DOT) address on March 1.

The people of Ukraine are grateful for the support and donations from the global crypto community as we protect our freedom. We are now accepting Polkadot donations too: $DOT: 1x8aa2N2Ar9SQweJv9vsuZn3WYDHu7gMQu1RePjZuBe33Hv.

More cryptocurrencies to be accepted soon. — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) March 1, 2022

The DOT address held a balance of 49,754.15 DOT ($905,028.08) at press time.

Notably, Gavin Wood, the founder of Polkadot, donated over $5 million.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was not accepted by Ukraine earlier on, but the community rallied around the country. On Feb. 27, the official Dogecoin Twitter handle asked followers to convert from DOGE and send donations. The tweet was made in response to the appeal posted on Twitter by Ukraine’s account.

sent some dogecoin folks aren’t usually rich and dogecoin itself is generally used for small transactions, but we are a caring and passionate bunch those who want to help will offer what they can ~ i hope the country can heal and rebuild stronger after all of this — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) March 2, 2022

On Wednesday, Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov posted a DOGE wallet and said, “Now even meme can support our army and save lives from Russian invaders.”

Fedorov tagged Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO and DOGE-bull Elon Musk and DOGE co-creator Billy Markus in his tweet.

Markus replied saying he had donated some DOGE. “Dogecoin folks aren’t usually rich and dogecoin itself is generally used for small transactions, but we are a caring and passionate bunch,” he said.

At press time, the DOGE wallet shared by Fedorov had amassed 511,386.81 DOGE, worth $67,512.56.

Donations to NGOs: Millions of dollars in donations have also flowed to NGOs supporting Ukraine such as “Come Back Alive,” which supports the country’s military. Others such as UkraineDAO have auctioned the country’s flag for $6.5 million in ETH, according to Elliptic, a blockchain analytics company.

On Tuesday, Forbes said that the Ukrainian government and NGOs have raised more than $52 million in cryptocurrency donations. At least $14 million has been deployed already.

After the Ukrainian government announced it would conduct a cryptocurrency airdrop, donations in ETH swelled; there is no clarity on who the beneficiaries of the Airdrop are slated to be. A snapshot is expected to be revealed at 6 p.m. Kyiv time on Thursday.

Read Next: Just Horsing Around: Why This NFT Token Is Widely Outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum Today