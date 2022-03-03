Just Horsing Around: Why This NFT Token Is Widely Outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum Today

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
March 2, 2022 11:38 pm
Just Horsing Around: Why This NFT Token Is Widely Outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum Today

Rarible (RARI) token surged more than 26% to $8.37 in the 24 hours leading up to Wednesday night.

Rarible (RARI) Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour 26.9%
24-hour against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) 27.6%
24-hour against Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) 27.2%
7-day 30.24%
30-day -20.05%

YTD performance

 -53.5%

Why Is It Moving? RARI, the token associated with the non fungible token or NFT marketplace Rarible, attracted high interest from retail investors. It was seen trending on Stocktwits at press time.

The surge in RARI comes as the first episode of “The Glue Factory” titled “A Whole New World” was released at the Rarible headquarters on Decentraland (MANA), a 3D virtual world browser-based platform. 

The show, an equine utopia, follows the adventures of two horses Stanley and Byron, and is available for replay until March 11, as per Decentraland. 

The Glue Factory is partnering with Red Bucket Equine Rescue, a charity that works on saving slaughter-bound horses, according to the show’s website.  

RARI Chatter:  A user on Twitter posted a video of them enjoying The Glue Factory and said they “can’t wait to see the second episode.”

