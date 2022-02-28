Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Has A Message For Pro-Invasion Russian Journalists: 'Go F*ck Yourself'

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
February 28, 2022 5:38 am
Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Has A Message For Pro-Invasion Russian Journalists: 'Go F*ck Yourself'

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-creator Vitalik Buterin lashed out at Russian journalists — including the editor-in-chief of state-owned Russia Today — on Sunday.

What Happened: Buterin responding to a tweet by Margarita Simonovna Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of Russia Today, telling her to “go f*** yourself,” in Russian, as per a machine-translated tweet.

Simonyan had tweeted earlier that “If you are now ashamed that you are Russian, don't worry, you are not Russian,” also as per a machine translation.

See Also: How To Buy Ethereum (ETH)

Why It Matters: Buterin’s tweet also tagged Anatoly Karlin, who has been tweeting on the Russia-Ukraine war and lists his location as Moscow.

One of Karlin’s tweets said that serious Ukrainian resistance would last less than a week, perhaps only one-to-two days.

Last week, Russian-born Buterin said “Glory to Ukraine” and criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to attack Ukraine calling it a “crime against the Ukrainian and Russian people.”

The Ukrainian government is asking for donations in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum as the war with Russia Intensifies. More than $5 million in cryptocurrency donations has already been raised for Ukraine over the three days leading up to Sunday.  

Price Action: At press time, Ethereum traded 3.8% lower at $2,614.81 over 24 hours.

Read Next: US Futures Slump, Ruble Quotes Up To 40% Lower As NATO Ramps Up Response To Russia's Ukraine Invasion

Photo: Courtesy of TechCrunch via Wikimedia

Cryptocurrency News Politics Markets General

