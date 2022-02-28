Why Zomedica Shares Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
February 28, 2022 9:30 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Zomedica Shares Are Rising

Zomedica Corp (NASDAQ:ZOM) shares are trading higher by 14% at $0.40 during Monday’s session after the company reported fourth-quarter sales of $4.10 million.

Zomedica says PulseVet revenue grew to $4.0 million in the fourth-quarter 2021, an increase of 66% over its fourth-quarter 2020 revenue of $2.4 million as a standalone company.

The company reported TRUFORMA® product revenue grew to $73,000 in the fourth-quarter 2021, an increase of 224% over its third-quarter 2021 revenue of $22,500.

Larry Heaton, Chief Executive Officer of Zomedica, remarked, "I am excited about our recent progress and looking forward to releasing the full details of our fourth quarter and 2021 performance on March 1st, via our 2021 Form 10-K and accompanying press release, and then discussing it further at the Q1 Virtual Summit on March 8th."

Zomedica is a veterinary health company offering diagnostic and therapeutic products for companion animals by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians.

Zomedica has a 52-week high of $2.72 and a 52-week low of $0.27.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Zomedica Stock Soars After $71M Pulse Veterinary Acquisition

Zomedica Stock Soars After $71M Pulse Veterinary Acquisition

What's Happening With Zomedica's Stock Today?

Zomedica Corp (NASDAQ: ZOM) shares are trading lower by 13.6% at $0.49 Thursday morning after the company reported second-quarter earnings results. Zomedica reported quarterly losses of 1 cent per share.  read more
26 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

26 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) rose 34.2% to $14.90 in pre-market trading after jumping around 14% on Thursday. Energy Vault Holdings recently started trading on the New York Stock Exchange. read more
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers read more