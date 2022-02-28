Why Zomedica Shares Are Rising

Zomedica Corp (NASDAQ:ZOM) shares are trading higher by 14% at $0.40 during Monday’s session after the company reported fourth-quarter sales of $4.10 million.

Zomedica says PulseVet revenue grew to $4.0 million in the fourth-quarter 2021, an increase of 66% over its fourth-quarter 2020 revenue of $2.4 million as a standalone company.

The company reported TRUFORMA® product revenue grew to $73,000 in the fourth-quarter 2021, an increase of 224% over its third-quarter 2021 revenue of $22,500.

Larry Heaton, Chief Executive Officer of Zomedica, remarked, "I am excited about our recent progress and looking forward to releasing the full details of our fourth quarter and 2021 performance on March 1st, via our 2021 Form 10-K and accompanying press release, and then discussing it further at the Q1 Virtual Summit on March 8th."

Zomedica is a veterinary health company offering diagnostic and therapeutic products for companion animals by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians.

Zomedica has a 52-week high of $2.72 and a 52-week low of $0.27.