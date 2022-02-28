'No Place For War Criminals In Metaverse:' Ukraine Praises Facebook And Others' Efforts To Boot Russia Out From Their Platforms

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has resulted in the former increasingly losing a place in the Metaverse.

What Happened: Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov took to Twitter to applaud Ukrainian startup DMarket’s decision to freeze the accounts of users from Russia and Belarus since the funds from these accounts could be donated to Russia’s war efforts.

Received breaking news. @dmarket, a platform for trading NFT & In-game Metaverse items, decided to freeze the accounts of users from the Russian Federation and Belarus. Funds from these accounts could be donated to the war effort. Nowadays Robin Hoods. Bravo. — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 27, 2022

DMarket — a crypto platform for trading non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and in-game Metaverse items — said in a tweet it has removed the Russian Ruble from its platform.

Fedorov — who had earlier requested all major cryptocurrency exchanges to block the accounts of Russian users — also thanked Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for its decision to block “Russian propagandists” and state-controlled media outlets.

We’ve already noticed @Meta decisions on blocking Russian propagandists and media outlets. @nickclegg, thanks for your actions and this very first step in countering the bloody military attack against Ukraine. There is no place for war criminals in Metaverse. https://t.co/IbB0NmQD5A — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 27, 2022

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Why It Matters: Several major U.S. companies — including Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Meta Platforms have lent their support to Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.

In addition, the Ukrainian government has raised more than $10 million following its public appeal for donations in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance said it was donating $10 million “to help the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine” and its Binance Charity Foundation has launched a fund to provide emergency relief for Ukraine through crypto crowdfunding.

#Binance is donating $10 million to help the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine� Our focus is providing on-the-ground support through charity & collaboration.@BinanceBCF also launched the Ukraine Emergency Relief Fund to provide emergency relief through crypto crowdfunding. — Binance (@binance) February 27, 2022

Price Action: Bitcoin is down 2.1% during the past 24 hours, trading at $37,724.63 at press time. Ethereum is down 3.3% during the period to $2,617.09.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slip As Russia Takes To Seige Warfare In Ukraine — Why This Range Is Crucial For The Apex Coin