Why Is Block Inc Surging After Hours? A Closer Look At Q4 Earnings

byChris Katje
February 24, 2022 6:07 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Is Block Inc Surging After Hours? A Closer Look At Q4 Earnings

Financial technology company Block Inc (NYSE:SQ), formerly known as Square, reported fourth-quarter and full-year financial results after market close Thursday.

What Happened: Block reported fourth-quarter revenue of $4.08 billion, up 29% year-over-year. The total came in ahead of a consensus estimate of $4.03 billion according to Benzinga Pro.

Excluding Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) revenue, net revenue for Block was $2.12 billion, up 51% year-over-year.

Earnings per share were 27 cents in the fourth quarter, beating a consensus estimate of 22 cents per share.

Block’s Cash Card had over 13 million monthly active users in December and a total of over 44 million monthly transacting users, up 22% year-over-year.

Full fiscal year revenue hit $17.66 billion for Square, up 86% year-over-year. Excluding Bitcoin, full fiscal year revenue was $7.65 billion, up 55% year-over-year.

Related Link: It's Hip To Be Block: Square Is Changing Its Name 

What’s Next: Block completed its acquisition of buy now, pay later company Afterpay in January. Afterpay will be included in the company’s financial results beginning in the first quarter.

“We believe this acquisition will further Block’s strategic priorities for Square and Cash App by strengthening the connections between our ecosystems as we deliver compelling financial products and services for consumers and merchants,” the company said.

Block said it expects to have Square GPV up 35% year-over-year in the months of January and February. Cash App is expected to grow gross profit and monthly transacting users in the first quarter on a year-over-year basis.

SQ Price Action: Shares are up 22% to 115.80 in after-hours trading.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Earnings News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

How The Cryptocurrency And NFT Communities Are Rallying Financial Support For Ukraine And Its Artists

How The Cryptocurrency And NFT Communities Are Rallying Financial Support For Ukraine And Its Artists

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has led to many showing their support for the military and people of Ukraine. The cryptocurrency and non-fungible token communities are among the sectors showing financial support. read more
Block Reports $1.96B Bitcoin Revenue In Q4: What You Need To Know

Block Reports $1.96B Bitcoin Revenue In Q4: What You Need To Know

Payments company Block Inc (NASDAQ: SQ) reported nearly $2 billion from Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) revenue alone — but Bitcoin gross profit was only 2% of that figure. read more
Ted Cruz On Why He Is Bullish On Bitcoin

Ted Cruz On Why He Is Bullish On Bitcoin

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said he is bullish on apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) because it’s “decentralized and not controllable.” read more
FTX Gives $25 To Each Ukrainian Account Holder; Bitcoin Donations To Ukrainian Army Reach Nearly $1M

FTX Gives $25 To Each Ukrainian Account Holder; Bitcoin Donations To Ukrainian Army Reach Nearly $1M

Sam Bankman-Fried — the founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX that enables its users to trade in cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Et read more