bySamyuktha Sriram
February 15, 2022 8:26 am
Baby Doge Joins Shiba Inu In The Metaverse

Meme-based cryptocurrency Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO: BABYDOGE) appears to be making its own foray into the metaverse.

What Happened: In a video released on its official Twitter page, the team demoed a Baby Doge virtual avatar walking around in what appeared to be Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA).

“Do you want to see BabyDoge in the metaverse?” the team asked the Baby Doge community on Twitter while also tagging Decentraland.

Why It Matters: Whether or not Baby Doge can build and implement a metaverse of its own still remains to be seen, but the move is part of a larger trend in the crypto markets that has seen meme coins embracing more utility outside of price and hype.

Also Read: If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Bitcoin Or Baby Dogecoin?

Last week, popular meme-based crypto, and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) rival, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) announced plans to launch Shiba Inu Metaverse Lands, which will be part of Shiberse, a codename for the Shiba Inu Metaverse.

In December 2021, another dog-themed cryptocurrency Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI) said it had integrated decentralized oracle Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) to bring DeFi functions to its community of token holders.

What Else: Baby Doge has one of the largest communities among meme-based cryptos, with holders surpassing 1.4 million.

By comparison, data from Etherscan shows that the number of SHIB holders stands at 1.1 million as of February 15.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BABYDOGE was trading at $0.000000003563, up 4.6% in the last 24 hours.

