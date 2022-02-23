This Play-To-Earn Meme Coin Is Up Over 290% Today, Outshining Dogecoin And Shiba Inu

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) rose on Tuesday evening along with some other major cryptocurrencies.

Some of the knockoff coins are also seeing strong gains, with Doge Rise Up (CRYPTO: DOGERISEUP) up 290.7% during the past 24 hours to $0.000000001206.

Doge Rise Up Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour +290.7% 24-hour against Bitcoin +279.2% 24-hour against Ethereum +283.1% 7-day +890.5% 30-day +118.1% YTD +42.8%

For comparison, Dogecoin is up 1.2% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1309 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has risen 2.5% over the 24-hour period to $0.00002489.

Why It Matters: Doge Rise Up describes itself as a token launched on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that aims to combine the Metaverse with Doge non fungible tokens (NFTs) to provide users something to play and earn.

The token says on its website that its play-to-earn (P2E) game will be launched on Feb. 15.

