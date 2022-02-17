If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy The Dip In Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Palantir Or Nvidia?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week, we posed the following question to more than 1,000 Benzinga visitors: If you had $1,000 right now, would you buy the dip in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) or NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)?

Palantir: 37.9%

37.9% Bitcoin: 32.8%

32.8% Dogecoin : 17.8%

: 17.8% Nvidia: 11.5%

Price Actions: Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin is trading sharply lower Thursday afternoon by 7.67% at $40,689.55, likely in sympathy with the broader U.S. market amid geopolitical uncertainty surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Given the price action of altcoins such as Dogecoin is often correlated to the price of Bitcoin, it’s no surprise the broader altcoin market has been selling off of late. Meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin is lower by 6.08% at $0.14 on Thursday afternoon.

Following Palantir's fourth-quarter earnings release, the data analytic firm's shares are trading lower by 15.75% at $11.77 as of Thursday afternoon. Palantir shares are trading lower by about 21% over the past month and 53% over the past six months.

Meanwhile, shares of Nvidia, which are also falling following the company’s fourth-quarter earnings print, are down 7.56% at $245.07 Thursday afternoon. Nvidia shares have fallen roughly 5.4% over the past month but have otherwise risen by 28.71% over the past six months.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in February 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from more than 1,000 adults.