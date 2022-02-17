If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy The Dip In Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Palantir Or Nvidia?

byHenry Khederian
February 17, 2022 5:22 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy The Dip In Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Palantir Or Nvidia?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week, we posed the following question to more than 1,000 Benzinga visitors: If you had $1,000 right now, would you buy the dip in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) or NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)?

  • Palantir: 37.9%
  • Bitcoin: 32.8%
  • Dogecoin: 17.8%
  • Nvidia: 11.5%

See Also: Cryptocurrency Predictions For 2022

Price Actions: Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin is trading sharply lower Thursday afternoon by 7.67% at $40,689.55, likely in sympathy with the broader U.S. market amid geopolitical uncertainty surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Given the price action of altcoins such as Dogecoin is often correlated to the price of Bitcoin, it’s no surprise the broader altcoin market has been selling off of late. Meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin is lower by 6.08% at $0.14 on Thursday afternoon. 

Following Palantir's fourth-quarter earnings release, the data analytic firm's shares are trading lower by 15.75% at $11.77 as of Thursday afternoon. Palantir shares are trading lower by about 21% over the past month and 53% over the past six months.

Meanwhile, shares of Nvidia, which are also falling following the company’s fourth-quarter earnings print, are down 7.56% at $245.07 Thursday afternoon. Nvidia shares have fallen roughly 5.4% over the past month but have otherwise risen by 28.71% over the past six months.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in February 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from more than 1,000 adults.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Crowdsourcing Top Stories Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

Related Articles

Do You Think Bitcoin Is Heading Below $30,000, Ethereum Below $2,000 And Dogecoin Below 10 Cents By End Of March?

Do You Think Bitcoin Is Heading Below $30,000, Ethereum Below $2,000 And Dogecoin Below 10 Cents By End Of March?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:  read more
Former State Lawmaker Wants To Make Bitcoin Legal Tender In California

Former State Lawmaker Wants To Make Bitcoin Legal Tender In California

A former state lawmaker in California would like to make Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) legal tender in his state. read more
Crypto Is Crashing But Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Isn't Worried About A Crypto Winter

Crypto Is Crashing But Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Isn't Worried About A Crypto Winter

The recovery seen in cryptocurrencies since early February is proving to be short-lived. Most cryptocurrencies, led by Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), are tumbling on Sunday. read more
Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum Are Sliding, But Here's Where The Cryptos May Bounce

Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum Are Sliding, But Here's Where The Cryptos May Bounce

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) were sliding on Sunday as inflation fears, the likelihood of rising read more