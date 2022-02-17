QQQ
-3.94
349.39
-1.14%
BTC/USD
-777.19
37609.70
-2.02%
DIA
-2.77
346.45
-0.81%
SPY
-2.75
439.81
-0.63%
TLT
+ 1.44
135.35
+ 1.05%
GLD
-0.12
177.37
-0.06%

What's Going On With Nvidia Shares Today?

byHenry Khederian
February 17, 2022 10:19 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What's Going On With Nvidia Shares Today?

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares are trading lower by 6.8% at $247.05 Thursday morning after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings results.

Nvidia reported quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.22. The company reported quarterly sales of $7.64 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $7.42 billion by 3%. This is a 53% increase over sales of $5.00 billion the same period last year. Nvidia says Gaming, Data Center and Professional Visualization market platforms each achieved record revenue for the quarter and year.

"We are seeing exceptional demand for NVIDIA computing platforms," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "NVIDIA is propelling advances in AI, digital biology, climate sciences, gaming, creative design, autonomous vehicles and robotics – some of today's most impactful fields.

"We are entering the new year with strong momentum across our businesses and excellent traction with our new software business models with NVIDIA AI, NVIDIA Omniverse and NVIDIA DRIVE. GTC is coming. We will announce many new products, applications and partners for NVIDIA computing," he said.

Nvidia says the company paid quarterly cash dividends of $100 million in the fourth quarter and $399 million in fiscal 2022. Nvidia will pay its next quarterly cash dividend of 4 cents per share on March 24, 2022, to all shareholders of record on March 3, 2022.

Nvidia has a 52-week high of $346.47 and a 52-week low of $115.66.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

What's Going On With AMD Shares Today?

What's Going On With AMD Shares Today?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are trading lower by 3.2% at $113.92 Thursday morning in sympathy with NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings resu read more
Why AMD, Nvidia And Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Shares Are Rising

Why AMD, Nvidia And Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Shares Are Rising

Shares of several companies in the broader tech and semiconductor sectors, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. read more
Why Nvidia Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Why Nvidia Shares Are Trading Higher Today

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) is trading higher Wednesday following the company's termination of its planned acquisition of British semiconductor company Arm Limited from SoftBank. read more
Why Nvidia Shares Are Rising

Why Nvidia Shares Are Rising

Shares of semiconductor companies, including NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), are trading higher in sympathy with ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON), which reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results read more