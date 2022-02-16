Markets See Mixed Day Of Trading Amid Fed's Latest Minutes

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Wednesday amid ongoing Russia-Ukraine tensions. Investors are also weighing the Fed's January meeting minutes, which were released Wednesday afternoon.

Fed members continued to stress maintaining flexibility to implement policy adjustments should be a guiding principle. Most Fed members suggested the pace of rate hikes moving forward will be at a faster rate than the post-2015 period.

The Nasdaq composite traded flat at 14,124; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) fell by 0.03% to $356.04

(NASDAQ:QQQ) fell by 0.03% to $356.04 The S&P 500 traded flat at 4,475; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) gained 0.12% to $446.63

(NASDAQ:SPY) gained 0.12% to $446.63 The Dow Jones composite traded flat at 11,686; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished lower by 0.2% at $349.67

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Nasdaq-100, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB), Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG) and Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) were among the top gainers for the QQQ.

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM), Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) were among the top losers for the Nasdaq-100.

Elsewhere On The Street

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) is ramping up its automobile advancement efforts with a newly announced partnership that aims to infuse intelligence technology into the consumers' driving experience… Read More

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results, issued guidance above estimates and announced a buyback program… Read More

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) is the largest private-sector coal company in the world, and over the past year, one of the largest gainers in American markets… Read More