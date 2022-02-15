Why Analyst Thinks Coinbase Is On Track To Become A 'Generational Company'

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
February 15, 2022 6:08 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Analyst Thinks Coinbase Is On Track To Become A 'Generational Company'

Loup Funds analysts Gene Munster and Doug Clinton touched on Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) in a recent video after the company aired an advertisement featuring a QR code in the Super Bowl.

What Happened: Munster said Coinbase’s advertisement stood out to him and that he was “thrilled” to see it because Loup is an investor in the cryptocurrency trading platform.

“I think Coinbase has this ideal balance between being in front of a massive curve to sleeping well at night, knowing that they make money,” said Munster.

Munster said Coinbase has the potential to be one of those generational companies that 10 years from now become household names.

See Also: How To Buy Coinbase (COIN) Shares

Why It Matters: Clinton said the Coinbase advertisement was creative despite the fact the platform’s app went down. He said he views the app becoming inaccessible as a positive too as it got people talking about the company. 

Clinton also said that cryptocurrencies are closer to mainstream inflection than electric vehicles.

Coinbase has extended a $3 million Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) giveaway to existing users until Feb. 27 after garnering eyeballs for its Super Bowl advertisement.

The platform enables users to trade in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

Price Action: On Monday, Coinbase shares rose 0.4% to $195.25 in the regular session. The shares appreciated 0.5% in the after-hours trading.

Read Next: LeBron James, Larry David And QR Codes: The Star-Studded Crypto Super Bowl Commercials

Photo: Courtesy of Marco Verch via Flickr

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Coinbase Plans To Add 2,000 Employees This Year Due To 'Enormous Product Opportunities' In Web 3.0

Coinbase Plans To Add 2,000 Employees This Year Due To 'Enormous Product Opportunities' In Web 3.0

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) plans to add about 2,000 employees this year as it sees “enormous product opportunities” ahead for the future of Web 3.0 technologies. read more
LeBron James, Larry David And QR Codes: The Star-Studded Crypto Super Bowl Commercials

LeBron James, Larry David And QR Codes: The Star-Studded Crypto Super Bowl Commercials

The final game of this year’s National Football League season featured the Cincinnati Bengals playing against Los Angeles Rams. The Rams won 23-20 but it wasn't just they who shone on Sunday night. Cryptocurrency advertisements in the Super Bowl LVI turned out to be a star-studded affair, drawing a high amount of attention. read more
Coinbase Extends Bitcoin Giveaway To Existing Users After Superbowl Fame: How To Enter

Coinbase Extends Bitcoin Giveaway To Existing Users After Superbowl Fame: How To Enter

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) is extending what it calls its “biggest sweeps ever” — a giveaway of $3 million in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).  read more
Shiba Inu Supporters Want SHIB To Be Included For Twitter Tipping After Ethereum Allowed

Shiba Inu Supporters Want SHIB To Be Included For Twitter Tipping After Ethereum Allowed

Days after Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) announced that users can now tip using Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) read more