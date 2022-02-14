LeBron James, Larry David And QR Codes: The Star-Studded Crypto Super Bowl Commercials

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
February 14, 2022 6:06 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
LeBron James, Larry David And QR Codes: The Star-Studded Crypto Super Bowl Commercials

The final game of this year’s National Football League season featured the Cincinnati Bengals playing against Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams won 23-20 but it wasn't just they who shone on Sunday night. Cryptocurrency advertisements in the Super Bowl LVI turned out to be a star-studded affair, drawing a high amount of attention.

Here are some top ones.

LeBron James In Crypto.com Ad: Professional basketball player LeBron James appeared for Crypto.com. The advertisement, set in 2003, has James talking to his younger self in the latter’s bedroom.

The advertisement plays on Crypto.Com’s “Fortune Favors The Brave” theme. Similarly themed advertisements featured Matt Damon last year.

“I can’t tell you everything,” the older James says in the advertisement, adding, “but if you want to make history, you’ve got to call your own shots.”

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Larry David For FTX: Comedian Larry David featured in a hilarious compilation that has him hating all major innovations throughout history — including cryptocurrency.

David plays a serial "pooh-pooher," who says no to the wheel, forks, moon landings and, of course, cryptocurrency.

FTX said on Twitter Sunday that the next big thing is here, even if Larry can’t see it. Using Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) symbol in “big” for emphasis, the cryptocurrency trading platform also threw in a giveaway of 7.54 BTC or approx $41,907.40 to celebrate it.

A QR Code For Coinbase: No celebrities were hurt during the filming of the commercial for Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN). Instead, they featured a moving QR code set on a black background coupled with what can only be described as peppy video-game music from the eighties. 

The advertisement generated plenty of buzz because it led to an outage of Coinbase’s app. 

Coinbase is also holding sweepstakes, extended to its existing users, until 11.59 p.m. PST on Feb. 27. It is giving away three prizes of $1 million each in BTC; also on offer is a $15 giveaway for new signups. 

The three cryptocurrency exchanges have shot to prominence, especially since last year, with the latest rally in assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)

HoBlocky Glasses And A ‘Freelancer’:  Budweiser Light Next gave a subtle mention to cryptocurrencies by including blocky spectacles as a reference to its Noun DAOs nong fungible token collection. 

TurboTax features a supposed freelancer and a future tax filler asking the question "What if … I have no idea how to freelance but … I invest in crypto from my hometown of Gravity, Iowa."

Read Next: McDonald's Big Dogecoin Announcement, In Response To Elon Musk? Uhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh…

Photo: Courtesy of Keith Allison via Wikimedia

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Coinbase Website Sees Massive Influx Of Visitors After Super Bowl Ad

Coinbase Website Sees Massive Influx Of Visitors After Super Bowl Ad

A Super Bowl LVI commercial from Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) was either genius or a waste of money, depending on who you ask. Here’s how the commercial has already brought potential new customers to its ecosystem. read more
Why Analyst Thinks Coinbase Is On Track To Become A 'Generational Company'

Why Analyst Thinks Coinbase Is On Track To Become A 'Generational Company'

Loup Funds analysts Gene Munster and Doug Clinton touched on Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) in a recent video after the company aired an advertisement featuring a QR code in the Super Bowl. read more
Coinbase Plans To Add 2,000 Employees This Year Due To 'Enormous Product Opportunities' In Web 3.0

Coinbase Plans To Add 2,000 Employees This Year Due To 'Enormous Product Opportunities' In Web 3.0

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) plans to add about 2,000 employees this year as it sees “enormous product opportunities” ahead for the future of Web 3.0 technologies. read more
Here Are All The Companies With Super Bowl LVI Commercials

Here Are All The Companies With Super Bowl LVI Commercials

Super Bowl LVI aired Sunday on NBC, a unit of Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA). The Los Angeles Rams were the winners of the game and ended the NFL season as champions. read more