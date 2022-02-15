Canada Invoking Emergency Rules Means Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Can Also Be Seized

The government of Canada will make use of anti-money laundering and terrorist financing rules that can lead to seizure of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) as it grapples with widespread protests.

What Happened: The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, invoked the Emergencies Act amid protests in the capital Ottawa and on the U.S.-Canada border, reported CoinDesk.

Canada Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said banks can freeze or suspend bank accounts without a court order and without fear of civil liability.

The scope of existing anti-money laundering and terrorist financing rules also extends to crowdfunding platforms and payment service providers, according to Freeland.

The changes cover all forms of transactions, including digital assets like cryptocurrencies, according to the Deputy Prime Minister, reported CoinDesk.

Why It Matters: A crowdfunding platform, Tallycoin, has reportedly raised more than 20 BTC or approximately $1 million for truckers protesting COVID-19 restrictions in the country.

This is the first time the Emergencies Act has been invoked since it was passed in 1988, as per CoinDesk.

