McDonald's Snub? Why Dogecoin Is Trading Flat Today

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded flat in the early hours of Monday after the buzz surrounding a possible acceptance by McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) fizzled out.

Dogecoin Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour 0.1% 24-hour against Bitcoin 1.3% 24-hour against Ethereum 2.35% 7-day -7.3% 30-day -23.5% YTD performance -41.7%

Why Is It Moving? Dogecoin traded flat while other major coins traded lower at press time. The global cryptocurrency market cap declined 1.7% to $1.9 trillion.

DOGE was among the most mentioned coins on Twitter. It attracted 2,908 tweets at press time, according to Cointrendz data.

The three most mentioned coins — Bitcoin, Shiba Inu, and Ethereum — attracted 9,535, 7,450, and 4,887 tweets, respectively.

Major coins plunged on Sunday night remained under pressure after the United States said earlier that Russia was amassing troops on the border of Ukraine in preperation of an invasion.

WhaleStat data, reported on Sunday, indicates that whales are hoarding DOGE as its price climbs back to the $0.15 level.

Meanwhile, the hope building around possible announcement of DOGE acceptance by McDonalds was dashed Sunday after the restaurant chain released a new advertisement for the Super Bowl game.

A McDonald’s tweet — that referenced the as-of-yet-unreleased advertisement — was acknowledged by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk with a “sweat droplets” emoji.

DOGE co-creator Billy Markus told his Twitter following that if they “believed the rumor, examine your thought process and who you were listening to very carefully, cuz it was a pretty silly one.”

Dogecoin Chatter: Some in the DOGE Army are expressing their disappointment with McDonald’s on social media.

Uhhhhhhhhhhhhh there is the #Doge announcement ? I'm gonna unfollow u uhhhhhhhhhhhh uhhhhhhhhhhh pic.twitter.com/XVeG12usjB — CryptoArchitect (@CryptoArchit3ct) February 13, 2022

Doge army it's time to unfollow @McDonalds . — Doge army (@Soumitr74847830) February 14, 2022

However, some called for a more calm approach.

