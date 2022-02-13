Whales Accumulating Dogecoin As Its Price Returns To A Key Level

byBibhu Pattnaik
February 13, 2022 5:58 pm
According to recent WhaleStats data, whales are hoarding Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) as its price climbs back to the $0.15 level. 

Dogecoin has returned to the list of top 10 purchased tokens by BSC whales.

At the time of reporting, DOGE was trading at $0.155, an 8.05% gain in the last 24 hours. 

It was also among the top 10 holdings by Binance whales and the top 10 used smart contracts.

According to the IntoTheBlock data, at least 52% of all Dogecoin holders are currently in profit, while 42% of investors remain “out of the money”.

The average profitability of Dogecoin has been staying at around 50% despite the 78% drop from its all-time high of $0.73 set on May 8, 2021. 

Also Read: Despite Market Fear Following Fed Remarks Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Hold Bullish Patterns: What's Next

Last Thursday, Dogecoin reached a new milestone in holders as the top 1,000 BNB wallets are now holding 324 million DOGE which is over $51 million worth.

Photo: coin24h tindautu on flickr

