Whales Accumulating Dogecoin As Its Price Returns To A Key Level

According to recent WhaleStats data, whales are hoarding Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) as its price climbs back to the $0.15 level.

Dogecoin has returned to the list of top 10 purchased tokens by BSC whales.

JUST IN: $DOGE @dogecoin is back on top 10 purchased tokens by 1000 biggest #BSC wallets in the last 24hrs The top 1000 #BSC whales are hodling $46,070,284 #DogeCoin Whale leaderboard: https://t.co/tYUaVqX8K3#DogeCommunity pic.twitter.com/4Hiu9ZTTSs — WhaleStats – the top 1000 BSC richlist (@WhaleStatsBSC) February 13, 2022

At the time of reporting, DOGE was trading at $0.155, an 8.05% gain in the last 24 hours.

It was also among the top 10 holdings by Binance whales and the top 10 used smart contracts.

According to the IntoTheBlock data, at least 52% of all Dogecoin holders are currently in profit, while 42% of investors remain “out of the money”.

The average profitability of Dogecoin has been staying at around 50% despite the 78% drop from its all-time high of $0.73 set on May 8, 2021.

Last Thursday, Dogecoin reached a new milestone in holders as the top 1,000 BNB wallets are now holding 324 million DOGE which is over $51 million worth.

Photo: coin24h tindautu on flickr