Dogecoin Now Among Top 10 Holdings Of The Biggest Binance Smart Chain Whales

byMadhukumar Warrier
February 11, 2022 2:42 am
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has joined the list of the ten most-held cryptocurrencies by the largest wallets on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network.

What Happened: Dogecoin was ranked tenth among the largest cryptocurrency holdings by the 1,000 biggest BSC whales, with a total value of $48.99 million, cryptocurrency data platform WhaleStats said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Mobox (CRYPTO:MBOX) has flipped Ellipsis (EPS) to emerge as the most-traded token by the largest BSC whales over the past 24 hours, WhaleStats noted in another tweet.

The 1,000 largest BSC wallets are worth an average of $5.76 million and have an average of 6,079 Binance Coin as well as 19 tokens.

Why It Matters: Dogecoin’s popularity has surged since last year, in major part due to endorsement from Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.

The cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account surpassed three million followers last week, making it the second-largest crypto with the most followers on the social media platform behind Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

Several major companies now accept Dogecoin for payments.

Price Action: Dogecoin is down 3.6% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1519 at press time.

Read Next: This P2E Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet Floki Is Up Over 700% Today Even As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Slump

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Markets Trading Ideas

