This P2E Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet Floki Is Up Over 700% Today Even As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Slump

byMadhukumar Warrier
February 10, 2022 10:01 pm
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) fell on Thursday evening along with other major cryptocurrencies.

However, some of the knockoff coins are seeing strong gains, with NinjaFloki (CRYPTO: NJF) up 791.4% during the past 24 hours at $0.00007538.

NinjaFloki Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour +791.4%
24-hour against Bitcoin +806.6%
24-hour against Ethereum +833.6%
7-day +680.8%
30-day -16.0%
YTD +3320.8%

Why It Matters: For comparison, Dogecoin is down 4.6% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1519 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has lost 6.6% over the 24-hour period to $0.00003039.

  • Floki is the name of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's pet Shiba Inu dog.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

NinjaFloki describes itself as a gaming-based passive income generating cryptocurrency that rewards its holders in Binance USD.

The coin announced Thursday on Twitter that it now has over 13,500 token holders.

Read Next: McDonalds Registers 10 Metaverse Trademarks

 

