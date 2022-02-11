This P2E Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet Floki Is Up Over 700% Today Even As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Slump

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) fell on Thursday evening along with other major cryptocurrencies.

However, some of the knockoff coins are seeing strong gains, with NinjaFloki (CRYPTO: NJF) up 791.4% during the past 24 hours at $0.00007538.

NinjaFloki Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour +791.4% 24-hour against Bitcoin +806.6% 24-hour against Ethereum +833.6% 7-day +680.8% 30-day -16.0% YTD +3320.8%

Why It Matters: For comparison, Dogecoin is down 4.6% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1519 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has lost 6.6% over the 24-hour period to $0.00003039.

Floki is the name of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's pet Shiba Inu dog.

NinjaFloki describes itself as a gaming-based passive income generating cryptocurrency that rewards its holders in Binance USD.

The coin announced Thursday on Twitter that it now has over 13,500 token holders.

