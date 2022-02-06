Dogecoin Does It Again, Hits Yet Another Major Milestone

What a day for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). The meme coin’s official Twitter account now has over three million followers.

Congrats to the @Dogecoin account for reaching 3 million followers! The #Dogecoin family is growing every day! #DogeArmy — (@itsALLrisky) February 6, 2022

Today, Dogecoin became the second-largest crypto on the social media platform behind Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and the Doge community was celebrating.

Dogecoin’s popularity has skyrocketed with continued support from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk during the fourth quarter of 2021. The crypto's Twitter account has been steadily growing after surpassing a million followers in April of last year.

Dogecoin set another historic milestone last week as data showed the tokenized DOGE smart contract is now the fourth most used contract on the Binance Smart Chain (CRYPTO: BNB) blockchain, well ahead of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and USD Coin (CRYPTO: USDC).

DOGE is currently trading at $0.1459, down 2.43% in the last 24 hours. However, it is up by 3.51% in the last seven days. It hit an all-time high of $0.73 on May 8, 2021, but has since pulled back over 80%.

Despite its decline, the meme coin is still the 11th most valuable cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

While the Dogecoin Twitter account marked today's milestone, Billy Markus, the co-founder of DOGE, who tweets under the name Shibetoshi Nakamoto, has himself surpassed a million Twitter followers.