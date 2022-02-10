Netflix And Sirius XM Lead The Nasdaq Sharply Lower

byHenry Khederian
February 10, 2022 4:17 pm
U.S. indices were trading lower Thursday following comments from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard indicating he favors a 1% rate increase by July 1. Investors also continue to react to worse-than-expected inflation data from earlier in the trading session.

  • The Nasdaq composite fell by 2.1% to 14,185; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) fell by 2.3% to $358.43
  • The S&P 500 composite finished lower by 1.8% to 4,504; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) lost 1.8% % to $449.32
  • The Dow Jones composite fell 1.7% to 11,726; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished lower by 1.4% to $352.55 

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Nasdaq-100, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) and Pinduoduo Inc – ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) were among the top gainers for the QQQ Thursday.
Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX), Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) and Seagen Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) were among the top losers for the Nasdaq-100.

Elsewhere On The Street
It seems the recently announced CEO transition at Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) is off to a bumpy start. According to a CNBC report, an introductory meeting for the new CEO was crashed by former Peloton employees… Read More

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) shares were rallying Thursday after the company reported a big first-quarter earnings beat. Disney reported fiscal first-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.06 on $21.82 billion in revenue… Read More

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) shares surged higher after the company announced strong quarterly results, but the stock was halted and turned negative following announcements… Read More

