Netflix And Sirius XM Lead The Nasdaq Sharply Lower

U.S. indices were trading lower Thursday following comments from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard indicating he favors a 1% rate increase by July 1. Investors also continue to react to worse-than-expected inflation data from earlier in the trading session.

The Nasdaq composite fell by 2.1% to 14,185; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) fell by 2.3% to $358.43

(NASDAQ:QQQ) fell by 2.3% to $358.43 The S&P 500 composite finished lower by 1.8% to 4,504; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) lost 1.8% % to $449.32

(NASDAQ:SPY) lost 1.8% % to $449.32 The Dow Jones composite fell 1.7% to 11,726; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished lower by 1.4% to $352.55

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Nasdaq-100, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) and Pinduoduo Inc – ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) were among the top gainers for the QQQ Thursday.

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX), Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) and Seagen Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) were among the top losers for the Nasdaq-100.

Elsewhere On The Street

