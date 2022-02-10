 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Bringing Back The Magic': 4 Disney Analysts React To The Mouse's Q1 Beat
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 10, 2022 12:15pm   Comments
Share:
'Bringing Back The Magic': 4 Disney Analysts React To The Mouse's Q1 Beat

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) shares were rallying Thursday after the company reported a big first-quarter earnings beat.

Disney reported fiscal first-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.06 on $21.82 billion in revenue. Both numbers exceeded consensus analyst estimates of 63 cents and $20.91 billion, respectively. Revenue was up 34% from a year ago.

Disney reported 129.8 million Disney+ subscribers, beating analyst estimates of 125.7 million. Disney added nearly 12 million Disney+ subscribers in the quarter. Disney+ average revenue per user in the U.S. and Canada was $6.68, up from $5.80 a year ago.

Disney reiterated its previous guidance for between 230 million and 260 million Disney+ subscribers by 2024.

Related Link: Lyft Stock Bounces After Q4 Earnings: 5 Top Analysts React To Revenue Beat, Rider Miss

Theme Park Recovery: Bank of America analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich said Disney is "bringing back the magic" in 2022.

"A big premise of our bull thesis was predicated on the recovery in Theme Parks and inherent operating leverage in the model and FY1Q results is a key validator of that view," Ehrlich wrote.

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne said Disney's U.S. Parks revenues and margins were near record levels.

"F1Q results were broadly ahead of our above consensus expectations, with Parks revenue and OI the clear standout while Disney Plus net adds also outperformed," Swinburne wrote.

Streaming Growth Outlook Intact: Needham analyst Laura Martin said Disney's planned $33 billion in content spending in 2022 was one of the most interesting statistics from the earnings call.

"Parks results were outstanding in 1Q22, with revs doubling y/y and op inc margins of 34%, the highest we can remember (and DIS believes there is more upside from here)," Martin wrote.

KeyBanc analyst Brandon Nispel said Disney's long-term growth outlook for its direct-to-consumer offerings and its highly efficient Parks business make the stock an attractive value.

"We see a compelling risk/reward based on DIS EV/EBITDA/growth, which makes DIS one of the most attractive companies in our coverage," Nispel wrote.

Ratings And Price Targets:

  • Bank of America has a Buy rating and $191 target.
  • Morgan Stanley has an Overweight rating and $170 target.
  • Needham has a Hold rating.
  • KeyBanc has an Overweight rating and $216 target.

Latest Ratings for DIS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022JP MorganMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2022GuggenheimDowngradesBuyNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for DIS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS)

CNBC's Final Trades: Advanced Micro Devices, Walt Disney, Boeing And More
Disney Appoints Its First Metaverse Official
10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
China Gives OK For Theatrical Release Of 'The Batman'
Twitter Users Invited To Vote On 2021 Favorite Films For Upcoming Oscars Ceremony
Here's Why Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Is Being Released On May 25, A Significant Star Wars Holiday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bank of AmericaAnalyst Color Earnings News Price Target Reiteration Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ATRCCanaccord GenuityMaintains88.0
ABNBMizuhoMaintains205.0
AGIOCanaccord GenuityMaintains44.0
ALLEMizuhoMaintains145.0
STZWells FargoMaintains275.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com