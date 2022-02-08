Major Dogecoin Purchase: BNB Whale Scoops Up 9M Doge Worth $1.4M

byAdrian Zmudzinski
February 8, 2022 10:53 am
A major Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB) whale — which is cryptospeak for a large crypto holder — acquired 9 million Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), equivalent to over $1.41 million as of press time.

What Happened: Large crypto transaction tracking service WhaleStats pointed out the transaction in a Tuesday tweet. The transaction data shows that a Binance Smart Chain (CRYPTO: BNB) wallet acquired the tokens, which are backed one to one by Dogecoin.

The news follows recent reports that Dogecoin reached another historic milestone with about 4.8 million on-chain addresses and 485,000 wallets holding it as Binance Smart Chain tokens. Markets have been kind to Dogecoin recently, with the memecoin raking in gains even on Sunday when most of the crypto market — including market leader Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) — were losing value.

DOGE Price Action: As of press time, Dogecoin is trading at $0.155 after seeing its price fall by 3.34% over the last 24 hours.

Photo: Courtesy of Дмитрий Шустов on Flickr

