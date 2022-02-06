The Dogecoin Millionaire Reveals What He's Bullish On, And Elon Musk Is Too!

Glauber Contessoto — who became widely known as the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) millionaire after making a fortune by trading the memecoin — revealed another asset that he is bullish on, and we can guarantee that it is not what you'd expect.

What Happened: On Saturday, Contessoto retweeted a meme posted in a now-deleted tweet by Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. The meme featured Pokémon — a creature belonging to the Pokémon universe often featured in Nintendo games and other content — and had the Doge Millionaire commenting, "I’m very bullish on Pokémon."

While at first that may appear to be a silly statement, Pokémon is a major brand that according to Statista is "the world's most valuable media franchise with estimated all-time sales of $100 billion."

In fact, Benzinga's estimates from Summer 2021 show that if you invested $1,000 in Nintendo Co., Ltd (OTC:NTDOY) when mobile augmented reality game Pokémon Go launched in July 2016, you'd end up having nearly $3,760 in August 2021.

Pokémon deserves some love from the crypto community, after all the original protagonist was called Satoshi (just like the franchise's creator Satoshi Tajiri) in the anime in its original language — yes, just like the pseudonym of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) creator Satoshi Nakamoto. So now you may be wondering how do you invest in Pokémon, we've got you covered.

The Pokémon franchise is owned by The Pokémon Company and according to ZenMarket that company is owned by three companies: Creatures, Nintendo and Game Freak. It is said that the three companies each own equal shares of 33% of The Pokémon Company, but Nintendo also owns an undisclosed stake in Creatures, which potentially makes it a majority owner of the brand.

Nintendo is a publicly-traded firm so investing it in is mostly a trivial endeavor, but unfortunately, it is not traded on either the New York Stock Exchange or the NASDAQ. For this reason, we created a "how to buy Nintendo stock" guide.

