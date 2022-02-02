Dogecoin Reaches Yet Another Historic Milestone

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) — the world's first and still leading memecoin — is continuing to break records, and as the popularity of Doge continues to grow, the crypto is now overflowing to other blockchains.

What Happened: Blockchain data provided by Messari shows that there are currently about 4.8 million Dogecoin addresses, and nearly 4.5 million of them hold a balance of over 0.01 DOGE. While this is an impressive achievement on its own — especially considering that BiInfoCharts data indicates that 80,000 of those addresses sent transactions on Tuesday alone — even more surprising attainment for the memecoin is that its community is overflowing into the Binance Smart Chain (CRYPTO: BNB) blockchain.

See Also: IS DOGECOIN (DOGE) DEAD?

A Tuesday tweet by crypto data firm WhaleStats reports that a Binance Smart Chain token backed one to one by Dogecoin is currently held by well over 485,000 wallets.

Current data also shows that there are 492,055 Doge holders on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The most astonishing data point may be that BSC data shows that the tokenized Dogecoin smart contract is the fourth most used contract on the blockchain, well ahead of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and USD Coin (CRYPTO: USDC).