Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Begins Trading On Nasdaq

bySamyuktha Sriram
February 8, 2022 10:48 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Begins Trading On Nasdaq

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI) will begin trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market on Tuesday.

What Happened: According to a filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Feb. 7, Nasdaq approved the ETF to be listed on the exchange.

The fund will begin trading with an expense ratio of 0.75% under the ticker “WGMI” — a well-known acronym for “we are gonna make it” in the crypto space.

According to the fund’s prospectus, the Valkyrie Bitcoin Mining ETF will invest in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining companies that use at least 77% renewable energy.

The actively managed ETF will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue or profits from bitcoin mining operations.

“With 900 bitcoin awarded to miners every day, assuming a price of $50,000 per bitcoin, the global mining community can earn $45 million per day,” according to Valkyrie.

The ETF’s top holdings, with allocations between 8% to 10%, are Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK), Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF), Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK), Hive Blockchain, and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG).

The fund also intends to allocate 4% toward  Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA), Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT), and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI).

Price Action: Publicly traded Bitcoin miners rallied on Monday after Bitcoin reclaimed $44,000. MARA gained 10% and closed at a price of $25.58.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Penny Stocks Specialty ETFs New ETFs Small Cap Markets ETFs

Related Articles

Top 10 Stock Market Moving Headlines From Last Week: Peloton Transition, Disney Earnings, Crypto Ads, SpaceX Event And More

Every day, Benzinga TV covers the biggest topics of the stock market. Benzinga’s new weekly highlights show features the top 10 events of the previous week. Follow Benzinga on YouTube for daily shows committed to providing the best market news and commentary. read more
This Energy Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin And Dogecoin

This Energy Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin And Dogecoin

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) has been a dominant force in the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids in the United States, and over the past year, produced strong returns for investors. read more
Dogecoin Profitability Back Above 50%: Top BSC Whales Accumulate 324M DOGE

Dogecoin Profitability Back Above 50%: Top BSC Whales Accumulate 324M DOGE

According to the IntoTheBlock data, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) at least 52% of all Dogecoin holders are currently in pr read more
PUBG: Battlegrounds Developer Krafton Bets On Metaverse And NFTs

PUBG: Battlegrounds Developer Krafton Bets On Metaverse And NFTs

Krafton Inc. announced it will now be working on non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and metaverse projects. Krafton is the parent company of Bluehole, the firm behind the successful videogame, PUBG: Battlegrounds. read more