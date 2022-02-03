Baby Doge Coin Partners With German Football Club TSG 1899 Hoffenheim For NFTs, Brand Opportunities

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) knockoff, memecoin Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO: BABYDOGE), partnered with German football club TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, making a major step forward in achieving better brand recognition.

What Happened: TSG 1899 Hoffenheim announced in a Thursday tweet that it partnered with Baby Doge Coin and the two parties will collaborate to develop club-specific non-fungible tokens (NFTs). In a dedicated blog post, the club, which is part of Bundesliga (the professional association football league in Germany), also hinted at "other exciting projects," but did not provide any additional details.

Baby Doge Coin will also be featured in promotional materials such as LED advertising around the field at all home games, as well as other wide-reaching advertising tools and co-branded content as part of the partnership.

Baby Doge Coin's Project Manager Mike Watson said the collaboration "expands our digital presence in the global market and places Baby Doge Coin in the Bundesliga, while we continue to build our presence in the EU." Looking into the future, he said the memecoin is looking to expand and "form strategic partnerships with world-class organizations" as a key part of its strategy "as a community-centered project."

BABYDOGE Price Action: At publication Thursday afternoon, Baby Doge Coin is trading at $0.000000003744 after seeing its price fall by nearly 6.31% over the last 24 hours.

Photo: Courtesy TSG 1899 Hoffenheim