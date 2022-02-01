Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
February 1, 2022 3:06 pm
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) are all trading higher amid a weekly bounce in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Bitcoin is trading 3% higher over the past week at around $38,450 Tuesday afternoon.

Ethereum is trading 10.7% higher overt the past week at around $2,760 Tuesday afternoon.

Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company operates in the digital currency blockchain segment and its cryptocurrency machines are located in Canada.

Marathon Digital is trading higher by 3.7% at $24.40 per share.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. The company's portfolio consists of Verady, Tesspay, Coinsquare and others.

Riot Blockchain is trading higher by 2.6% at $16.40 per share.

Coinbase Global provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy.

Coinbase is trading higher by 2.5% at $194.90 per share.

