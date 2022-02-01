Why Boeing Shares Are Taking Off Today

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) is trading higher Tuesday after the company launched its 777-8 Freighter and recently announced an order for up to 50 aircraft from Qatar Airways.

Qatar Airways will be the 777-8 Freighter launch customer. Qatar placed a firm order for 34 jets and has options for 16 additional jets. The total purchase could be worth more than $20 billion, representing the largest freighter commitment in Boeing history by value.

The 777-8 Freighter will be the largest, longest-range and most capable twin-engine freighter in the industry. The 777-8 will enable a more sustainable and profitable business for operators, as it has the payload capacity of the 747-400 Freighter with a 25% improvement in fuel efficiency, emissions and operating costs. The first delivery of the new freighter is anticipated in 2027.

"Qatar Airways' selection of the efficient 777-8 Freighter is a testament to our commitment to provide freighters with market-leading capacity, reliability and efficiency," said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

BA Price Action: Boeing has traded as low as $183.77 and as high as $278.56 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 4.17% at $208.60 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Boeing.