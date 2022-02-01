Phunware Employees Receive $5,000 Worth Of Bitcoin And PhunToken

Photo by Dmitry Demidko on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

As part of its cryptocurrency Christmas bonus, Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) issued $1,000 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and $4,000 worth of Phuntoken to each of its employees.

“At Phunware, we are building a decentralized ecosystem and data platform that properly reward consumers and brands for their daily interactions and engagements worldwide, so it’s only fitting in parallel that we also look for ways to reward our amazing employees who make it all possible as well,” said Alan Knitowski, president, CEO and co-founder of Phunware.

“By issuing our employees both Bitcoin and PhunToken, we are not only recognizing how important their contributions are to our core vision, but we’re also ensuring that we’re giving every employee first-hand experience with key aspects of blockchain, decentralized finance and the core roles that cryptocurrencies, crypto wallets and crypto ecosystems will play going forward. As we like to say, $PHUN for all and all for $PHUN!”

Phunware looks to stand out in the sphere of cryptocurrency titans such as Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by providing the digital assets PhunCoin and PhunToken.

Phunware has had the mission to be a leader in the cryptocurrency movement and believes that this is achieved through tangible actions. Coupled with its Christmas bonus and its expanding library of blockchain solutions and the company’s growing cryptocurrency portfolio – which now holds 630 BTC and over 1,100 ETH – arguably places it among the companies that practice what they preach.

Click here to learn more.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.