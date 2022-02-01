Phunware Employees Receive $5,000 Worth Of Bitcoin And PhunToken

byJad Malaeb
February 1, 2022 8:45 am
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Phunware Employees Receive $5,000 Worth Of Bitcoin And PhunToken

Photo by Dmitry Demidko on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

As part of its cryptocurrency Christmas bonus, Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) issued $1,000 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and $4,000 worth of Phuntoken to each of its employees.

“At Phunware, we are building a decentralized ecosystem and data platform that properly reward consumers and brands for their daily interactions and engagements worldwide, so it’s only fitting in parallel that we also look for ways to reward our amazing employees who make it all possible as well,” said Alan Knitowski, president, CEO and co-founder of Phunware.

“By issuing our employees both Bitcoin and PhunToken, we are not only recognizing how important their contributions are to our core vision, but we’re also ensuring that we’re giving every employee first-hand experience with key aspects of blockchain, decentralized finance and the core roles that cryptocurrencies, crypto wallets and crypto ecosystems will play going forward. As we like to say, $PHUN for all and all for $PHUN!”

Phunware looks to stand out in the sphere of cryptocurrency titans such as Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by providing the digital assets PhunCoin and PhunToken.

Phunware has had the mission to be a leader in the cryptocurrency movement and believes that this is achieved through tangible actions. Coupled with its Christmas bonus and its expanding library of blockchain solutions and the company’s growing cryptocurrency portfolio – which now holds 630 BTC and over 1,100 ETH – arguably places it among the companies that practice what they preach.

Click here to learn more.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Penny Stocks Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

Blockchain And Other Buzzwords: Navigating The Future Of Business?

Blockchain And Other Buzzwords: Navigating The Future Of Business?

Photo by Shubham Dage on Unsplash This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. read more
A New Online Marketplace Hopes To Put The Currency Back In Cryptocurrency

A New Online Marketplace Hopes To Put The Currency Back In Cryptocurrency

Photo by Dmitry Demidko on Unsplash  read more
10 Companies That Now Accept Shiba Inu And Dogecoin As Payment

10 Companies That Now Accept Shiba Inu And Dogecoin As Payment

It’s becoming relatively more common to encounter businesses accepting Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) or Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) for payments. read more
Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more