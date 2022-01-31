As Bitcoin, Ethereum Held Firm Last Week After Crash — These Metaverse Tokens Struck Big Gains

Tokens linked to the Metaverse were among those that saw the highest gains last week. Here are the five of the biggest gainers from the week that saw Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) regain some momentum.

Synthetix (STX): The token of the synthetic asset issuance protocol soared 30.3% over the week. STX rose to an all-time high of $28.77 in February last year. At press time, it traded 82% below that level.

Recently, Sythentix announced the Peacock release, which contains a fix related to the FeePool Rewards Distribution.

Flow (FLOW): The token related to a blockchain that focuses on the generation of games, apps, and digital assets rose 28.1% over the last week. FLOW touched an all-time high of $46.16 in April last year. It has declined 85.6% from those levels at press time.

Last week, FLOW said it was ready to launch a collecting of officially-licensed non fungible tokens or NFTs from the International Cricket Council via FanCraze.

We're ready for @0xFanCraze to launch the next big thing #onFlow! Bringing iconic @ICC moments to Cricket fans across the globe is just the start of the Crictos Metaverse! Learn all about it in our latest Partner Spotlight https://t.co/7ubGZzjuGx — Flow (@flow_blockchain) January 25, 2022

The Sandbox (SAND): The token linked with the blockchain-based virtual world gained 23.2% over the last seven days. SAND touched an all-time high of $8.44 in November. At press time, it traded 54% lower than those levels.

The Sandbox tweeted last week that Warner Music Group will feature live concerts and music experiences on their LAND in the metaverse.

Join us in welcoming none other than… @warnermusic to The Sandbox! Their LAND will be the first of its kind in the #Metaverse which will feature live concerts & music experiences from WMG’s huge roster of musical talent! Full details https://t.co/v1GfOWWjWz pic.twitter.com/JfzWePXrix — The Sandbox (@TheSandboxGame) January 27, 2022

Theta Fuel (TFUEL): One of the two tokens linked with the Theta Blockchain, TFUEL serves as a utility and gas token for the project. This week it shot up 22.6%. TFUEL touched an all-time high of $0.68 in June last year. At press time, it traded 74.7% below that level.

Recently, Theta announced that the TDROP token will be launched on February 1. TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT marketplace.

Decentraland (MANA): The token linked with the virtual reality platform has risen 21.7% over the last seven days. MANA touched an all-time high of $5.90 in November. It traded 56.8% below that level at press time.

Metaverse Labs, a blockchain company engaged in building the metaverse, said it will be hosting a “carnival” on Decentraland for the upcoming Lunar New Year.

