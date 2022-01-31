As Bitcoin, Ethereum Held Firm Last Week After Crash — These Metaverse Tokens Struck Big Gains

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
January 31, 2022 3:36 am
Tokens linked to the Metaverse were among those that saw the highest gains last week. Here are the five of the biggest gainers from the week that saw Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) regain some momentum.

Synthetix (STX): The token of the synthetic asset issuance protocol soared 30.3% over the week. STX rose to an all-time high of $28.77 in February last year. At press time, it traded 82% below that level. 

Recently, Sythentix announced the Peacock release, which contains a fix related to the FeePool Rewards Distribution.

Flow (FLOW): The token related to a blockchain that focuses on the generation of games, apps, and digital assets rose 28.1% over the last week. FLOW touched an all-time high of $46.16 in April last year. It has declined 85.6% from those levels at press time.

Last week, FLOW said it was ready to launch a collecting of officially-licensed non fungible tokens or NFTs from the International Cricket Council via FanCraze.

The Sandbox (SAND): The token linked with the blockchain-based virtual world gained 23.2% over the last seven days. SAND touched an all-time high of $8.44 in November. At press time, it traded 54% lower than those levels.

The Sandbox tweeted last week that Warner Music Group will feature live concerts and music experiences on their LAND in the metaverse.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL): One of the two tokens linked with the Theta Blockchain, TFUEL serves as a utility and gas token for the project. This week it shot up 22.6%. TFUEL touched an all-time high of $0.68 in June last year. At press time, it traded 74.7% below that level. 

Recently, Theta announced that the TDROP token will be launched on February 1. TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT marketplace.

Decentraland (MANA): The token linked with the virtual reality platform has risen 21.7% over the last seven days. MANA touched an all-time high of $5.90 in November. It traded 56.8% below that level at press time.

Metaverse Labs, a blockchain company engaged in building the metaverse, said it will be hosting a “carnival” on Decentraland for the upcoming Lunar New Year.

