MrBeast Has A New Chocolate Bar; YouTube Star Teams With Walmart On New Feastables Snack Food Line

YouTube cut-up MrBeast is teaming with Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) on a new snack food line designed to offer healthier alternatives for the in-between-meals crowd.

What Happened: The new Feastables line has debuted with the MrBeast Bar, which is being promoted as a gluten-free chocolate bar “that starts with four simple ingredients, including organic cocoa.” The MrBeast Bar is being launched in three flavors: Original Chocolate, Almond Chocolate and Quinoa Crunch Chocolate.

The new product is being made available direct to consumer on the Feastables.com website, with prices ranging from $2.98 for an individual bar to $49.99 for bundles. Walmart.com is the sole e-commerce site selling the new product, with individual bars available on for $2.98, and the instant delivery company Gopuff is making the product available for distribution in as little as 15-20 minutes.

What Else Happened: To promote the Feastables launch, a sweepstakes totaling more than $1 million in prizes and offers is being conducted. Taking a page from Willie Wonka, MrBeast announced that 10 grand-prize winners will be selected to compete in a MrBeast YouTube video for the chance to win “MrBeast's Chocolate Factory.”

Other prizes include an electric vehicle from Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), Beats by Dre earbuds and a lifetime of chocolate from GoPuff.

Why It Happened: Feastables is the latest endeavor for MrBeast (real name: Jimmy Donaldson), who began posting attention-getting stunt videos on Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) YouTube platform in 2012 when he was 13.

Today, the 23-year-old has 89.2 million subscribers to his YouTube channel who tune in to see the star and his posse engage in zany competitions ranging from trying to evade capture by a bounty hunter to playing a game of tag with a $100,000 grand prize. In one of the most elaborate productions, MrBeast hosted a recreation of the Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) series “Squid Game,” albeit without subjecting losing contestants to sudden death.

Over the years, MrBeast has taken on a more charitable aspect, albeit in an off-kilter manner, including giving $200,000 to people who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic and offering a home to a homeless man. Corporate sponsors finance these random acts of digital video kindness. He has also branched out into a fast-food chain called MrBeast Burger and has ventured into the cryptocurrency realm with a Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) drawing for $10,000 in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).