Dave Portnoy Buys Bitcoin: Here's How Much The Barstool Sports Founder HODLS

byChris Katje
January 28, 2022 4:39 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dave Portnoy Buys Bitcoin: Here's How Much The Barstool Sports Founder HODLS

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is no stranger to sharing his stock and cryptocurrency purchases with his followers on Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR). On Friday, Portnoy shared a huge purchase of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

What Happened: Portnoy took to Twitter to share that he bought 29.5169 Bitcoin a price of $36,924.86 each. The total purchase price was $1,089,907.77.

“F***ed around and bought 29 bitcoins today #Bitcoin,” Portnoy shared with his 2.7 million Twitter followers.

The purchase of Bitcoin by Portnoy led to several calling out his investment in Safemoon (CRYPTO: SAFEMOON), which has fallen since his purchase.

Portnoy shared that he still is holding Safemoon, with his $40,000 investment now worth $3,985.20.

Related Link: Dave Portnoy: DraftKings, FanDuel Will Knock Each Other Out As Barstool Sportsbook Focuses On Loyalty 

Why It’s Important: The Barstool Sportsbook founder previously accused Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk of manipulating the market with numerous tweets about cryptocurrencies. 

“I wish I could to the degree he does,” Portnoy said.

Portnoy said Musk goes back and forth on investments and tweets about cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

“If the crypto market were regulated, you wouldn’t be allowed to do that.”

Portnoy’s purchase was welcomed by many including MicroStrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) CEO Michael Saylor, who is a large holder of Bitcoin.

The purchase also comes after Ark Funds CEO Cathie Wood said this week that Bitcoin could hit $1 million by 2030.

Barstool Sportsbook, a sports betting app from Barstool Sports and Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN), launched Friday in the state of Louisiana.

Price Action: The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC) is up 5% to $25.25 Friday afternoon. 

Bitcoin is trading at $37,285.82 and has traded at a range of $35,629.28 and $37,423.99 over the last 24 hours.

The price of Bitcoin is down around 27% in the last month. Bitcoin's all-time high is $68,789.63. 

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

EXCLUSIVE: Dogecoin Co-Creator Billy Markus On The Negatives Of Cryptocurrency, NFTs And Elon Musk

EXCLUSIVE: Dogecoin Co-Creator Billy Markus On The Negatives Of Cryptocurrency, NFTs And Elon Musk

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus recently joined Benzinga’s “Moon or Bust” to share his story of creating Dogecoin, how he’s involved today and what he thinks of Elon read more
Crypto Market Plunges In Early 2022, Should Investors Look Towards Gold?

Crypto Market Plunges In Early 2022, Should Investors Look Towards Gold?

Since early November, the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) price meltdown has already wiped off more than $1 trillion in market value. According to Coin Metrics data, Bitcoin went below $34,000 yesterday morning and is now trading around $36,900. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Fail To Shine — Is The Apex Coin Headed For A 'Lower Low' Amid Choppy Crypto Markets?

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Fail To Shine — Is The Apex Coin Headed For A 'Lower Low' Amid Choppy Crypto Markets?

Major cryptocurrencies remained depressed Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.2% to $1.75 trillion. What Happened: The apex coin Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded 0.5% higher over 24 hours at $37,196.36. It has declined 8.9% for the week. read more
Putin Says: 'We Have Competitive Advantages In Bitcoin Mining'

Putin Says: 'We Have Competitive Advantages In Bitcoin Mining'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has given crypto enthusiasts a glimmer of hope for the future of digital assets in the country, which have been under threat from a recent push to ban cryptocurrencies and mining. read more