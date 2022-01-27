Why Is 'Accept Doge' Trending On Twitter Today?

The hashtag “Accept Doge” is trending on social media platform Twitter in the United States on Thursday.

What Happened: The hashtag started trending amid the buzz surrounding Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s request to fast-food chain McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) to accept Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) as a form of payment.

The Doge community urged one another on Twitter to get the hashtag trending.

One Dogecoin fan noted happily that McDonald’s and its rival Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) unit BurgerKing were fighting over the cryptocurrency.

Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus also joined in, saying that while he was no Elon Musk, he will retweet to get the hashtag trending.

Why It Matters: McDonald’s had responded to Musk’s tweet by saying, in jest, that it will accept the billionaire's request if Tesla began accepting a made-up coin called “Grimace Coin” that features the McDonaldland mascot Grimace.

Rival Burger King swooped in to get its share of the DOGE community’s affection, with a tweet saying “only a king knows what da coin can do.”

Not wanting to be left behind, MrBeast Burger told Musk in a tweet that it will “work on” accepting Dogecoin if the latter retweeted its post. The fast-food chain is owned by popular YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, who goes by the MrBeast moniker.

The Dogecoin and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) communities have been clamouring for McDonald’s and other fast-food chains to accept the two cryptocurrencies as payment options.

Price Action: Dogecoin is down 2.9% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1412 at press time.

