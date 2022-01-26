Dogecoin Gets High On McDonald's Buzz — But Is It Burger King That Really Stole The Show?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
January 26, 2022 5:30 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin Gets High On McDonald's Buzz — But Is It Burger King That Really Stole The Show?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) shot up nearly 8% over 24 hours to $0.14 leading up to early Wednesday morning as social media buzz around McDonald Corporation (NYSE:MCD) accepting the meme coin continued.

Dogecoin DOGE traded almost 2.5% lower over 24 hours leading up to early Tuesday morning alongside other major altcoins.

Dogecoin, In Numbers: 

  • 24-Hour Performance: 7.9%
  • 7-Day Performance: -13.5%
  • 30-Day Performance: -23.45%
  • YTD Performance: -15.8%

Why It’s Moving? McDonald’s laid out a condition for it accepting DOGE on Tuesday. The restaurant chain said if Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) accepts “grimace coin” — a makebelieve coin depicting its mascot Grimace, it would accept DOGE.

McDonald’s attracted high interest from retail investors at press time on Stocktwits, while DOGE was seend trending on CoinMarketCap, a cryptocurrency price tracking website.

Altcoins, as well as Bitcoin, were relatively stable on Tuesday compared with equity markets which declined ahead of a Wednesday press conference by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. 

DOGE is sitting just under a critical level on its chart with bullish traders looking for it to cross the $0.15 mark, according to Benzinga's Tyler Bundy.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin Chatter: McDonald’s humorous stance was taken after Musk tweeted that he would eat a happy meal on TV if the latter accepted DOGE. Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) unit Burger King one-upped the rival with a tweet of its own.

Burger King’s stance won it some affection on r/Dogecoin — a Reddit forum that discusses the meme coin. 

Reddit user crazycarl36 said “Burger King it is (again).” while another user Firm_Business_8378 said, “For real going to quit eating Mc Donald's over this. Probably the healthiest decision I've made in my life. Buger (sic) King it is.”

Dogecoin-centric Twitter handle Mishaboar reminded his followers of how low DOGE transaction fee would mean that if they paid for 10 items at a fast-food chain for one year with the meme cryptocurrency they would only be paying $2-3 in fee per year.

Read Next: Cathie Wood's Ark Sees Bitcoin Price Rising Above $1M By 2030

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Elon Musk-McDonald's Exchange Over Dogecoin Sparks Creation Of New Cryptocurrency — And It's Up Over 50000% Within Hours

Elon Musk-McDonald's Exchange Over Dogecoin Sparks Creation Of New Cryptocurrency — And It's Up Over 50000% Within Hours

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday requested McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE: MCD) to accept Dogecoin (CRYPTO: read more
McDonald's Responds To Elon Musk: We Will Accept Dogecoin If Tesla Accepts This Cryptocurrency

McDonald's Responds To Elon Musk: We Will Accept Dogecoin If Tesla Accepts This Cryptocurrency

Fast-food chain McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE: MCD) said it will accept Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s read more
This Play-To-Earn Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet 'Floki' Is up Over 560% Today

This Play-To-Earn Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet 'Floki' Is up Over 560% Today

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) have rebounded along with several other major cryptocurrencies as of Tuesday evening. read more
Is The Worst Really Over Now For Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin? Analyst Says Not Unless The Apex Crypto Claws Back Above This Level

Is The Worst Really Over Now For Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin? Analyst Says Not Unless The Apex Crypto Claws Back Above This Level

Major coins flashed gains Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap inched up 0.4% to $1.75 trillion. What Happened: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded 1.5% higher over 24 hours at $36,888.24. For the week, it has fallen 13%. read more