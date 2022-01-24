Top 10 NFTs By Weekly Sales Volume: Meebits, Terraforms Surge; Axie Infinity Rejoins The Leaderboard

byChris Katje
January 24, 2022 11:59 am
As the selloff in cryptos continues this week, the non-fungible token market remains strong, with healthy sales volume on OpenSea, an NFT marketplace for buying and selling items.

A waitlist for the highly anticipated Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) NFT marketplace has more than 2.5 million people signed up, which could increase the valuation and demand for NFT projects.

A new NFT marketplace that rewards community members for buying and selling NFTs called LooksRare launched last week with its own token called LooksRare (CRYPTO:LOOKS).

Every week, Benzinga takes a look at the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume.

Here is a look at the top 10 NFT projects from the past week, as reported by CryptoSlam.

Meebits: $2.21 billion, +55.5%

Terraforms: $1.41 billion, +173.0%

Loot: $433.4 million, +55.8%

CrytpoPhunksV2: $104.3 million, -29.8%

Azuki: $76.3 million, +125.7%

Hape Prime: $50.8 million, N/A

Bored Ape Yacht Club: $41.8 million, -23.7%

CryptoBatz: $38.7 million, N/A

Axie Infinity: $36.4 million, +29.6%

Mutant Ape Yacht Club: $32.6 million, -2.6%

Related Link: No More Tears, Ozzy Osbourne Bat NFTs Coing In January, Here's The Details 

What Happened: The weekly list was topped by Meebits once again. The top three names on the list all saw strong volume on LooksRare.

Azuki saw strong volume a week after its mint and has a floor price of 3.85 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Two highly anticipated projects launched last week and saw strong demand and high floor prices. Hape Prime had volume of $50.8 million and has a 9.25 ETH floor price at the time of writing.

CryptoBatz, an NFT collection from Ozzy Osbourne, had volume of $38.7 million and has a floor price of 1.35 ETH. CrytpoBatz offers owners the ability to bite a partnered NFT collection and create a mutant bat NFT.

One of the bigger stories was Axie Infinity rejoining the list after several weeks out of the top ten. The play to earn game was one of the biggest stories of 2021, topping the list for many weeks last year, and now has nearly $4 billion in all-time sales volume.

CryptoPunks saw a 129% increase in sales volume and came in 11th place for the week, inching closer to rejoining the top ten list where it spent many weeks in 2021.

Photo: Courtesy of Scott Beale on Flickr

Cryptocurrency News Markets

