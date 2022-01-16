Top 10 NFTs By Weekly Sales Volume: Meebits, CryptoSkulls, World Of Women Surge, LooksRare Launches

January 16, 2022
The non-fungible token market continues to heat up with strong sales volume on OpenSea, an NFT marketplace for buying and selling items.

A waitlist for the highly anticipated Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) NFT marketplace has more than 2.5 million people signed up, which could increase the valuation and demand for NFT projects.

The past week also saw the launch of LooksRare, a new NFT marketplace that rewards community members for buying and selling NFTs and has its own token called LooksRare (CRYPTO:LOOKS).

Every week, Benzinga takes a look at the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume.

Here is a look at the top 10 NFT projects from the past week, as reported by CryptoSlam.

Meebits: $1.23 billion, +32,202.3%

Loot: $281.1 million, +39,447.9%

CryptoPhunksV2: $143.5 million, N/A

The n project: $56.3 million, +156291.7%

Bored Ape Yacht Club: $52.3 million, -26.4%

CryptoSkulls: $42.3 million, +1,842,707.1%

World of Women: $36.5 million, +166.7%

Azuki: $34.3 million, N/A

Mutant Ape Yacht Club: $33.0 million, -50.3%

PhantaBear: $30.9 million, -30.6%

What Happened: There were many big stories for NFTs in the past week, and the launch of LooksRare helped boost several projects on the list in sales volume.

Meebits, which were launched by Larva Labs in 2021, saw a surge in sales volume as the NFT project has no sales royalties attached to it. Reports of “wash sale trading” have surrounded Meebits and Loot, as the projects are being bought and sold frequently to accumulate more LOOKS token as a reward. For more on the potential wash sales, watch Benzinga’s interview with LooksRare investor Hunter Orrell below on how the problem will likely solve itself with scale.

Another big story for the week was CryptoSkulls, a 2019 NFT collections of 10,000. The collection is now being mentioned as an “OG” and one of the oldest Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) based NFTs. The old collection had an average sales price of 0.05 ETH in early January and then quickly moved up to 0.50. At the time of writing, the floor price on CryptoSkulls is 2.58 ETH.

Azuki was a new mint for the week and came in eighth place with $34.3 million in sales volume. The 10,000 NFT collection has a floor price of 2.51 ETH for the unrevealed images.

In any other week, the surge of 166.7% volume gain for a project like World of Women would have been a bigger story. The project saw big gains in sales volume and floor price on news of a talent agency representation deal. World of Women has been steadily gaining in 2021 and continues to see growing support from celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and Eva Longoria.

For the second straight week, a prominent project is dropping out of the top ten. Last week saw CryptoPunks fell out of the list. The old and highly valued collection fell further this week, dropping to 23rd in sales volume at $11.1 million.

This week saw Axie Infinity fall out of the list, coming in at 11th place with sales volume of $28.1 million, down 21.8% from the previous week. The former list topper has been dropping as other collections see large volume increases.

