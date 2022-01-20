Does Tesla Or Lucid Make The Cooler-Looking EV? Over 60% Say...

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to find out what traders are most excited, interested or thinking about when they are managing and building their personal portfolios.

Benzinga recently surveyed 1,000 of our readers on their preferred electric vehicle style, asking whether Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) or Newark, California-based Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) has the better-looking EV lineup.

And Survey Says …

Overall, 62.5% of investors said Tesla has the better-looking EV lineup.

Several fans of Tesla’s lineup remarked how the Model S Plaid was their favorite combination of design and performance. Tesla claims the Plaid is the highest performing sedan ever built.

Meanwhile, many of the 37.5% of investors who backed Lucid liked the Lucid Air Grand Touring and the Lucid Air Dream Edition. The ultra-luxury EVs offer up to 516 miles and 520 miles of range, respectively. Lucid Air is the world’s first 500-mile electric vehicle.

Tesla has solidified itself as a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that also aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making electric vehicles. A brief history of Tesla’s vehicle lineup reveals the Tesla Roadster debuted in 2008, Model S in 2012, Model X in 2015, Model 3 in 2017 and Model Y in 2020.

Lucid is also a vertically integrated company that designs, engineers and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains and battery systems in-house.

Tesla achieved production of more than 305,000 vehicles and deliveries of over 308,000 vehicles in 2021. The EV giant delivered more than 936,000 vehicles last year.

Lucid is aiming to build some 20,000 vehicles in 2022, with 90,000 to follow in 2023, per Torque News. Lucid Dream Edition reservation holders made history for the EV maker when buyers took delivery of their vehicles on Oct. 30, 2021.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in January 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from more than 1,000 adults.

Photo: Left: Model S Plaid, courtesy Tesla Inc; Right: Lucid Air, courtesy Lucid