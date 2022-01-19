Cathie Wood Loads Up In This Crypto Stock As It Crashes 25% On Tuesday — These Are Other Key Trades

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management on Tuesday raised its exposure in Silvergate Capital Corp (NYSE:SI) on the day shares of the cryptocurrency bank plummeted after reporting lower-than-expected quarterly results on higher expenses.

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based Ark Invest on Tuesday bought 79,870 shares — estimated to be worth $8.3 million — in Silvergate Capital.

Shares of the La Jolla, California-based company that runs the cryptocurrency trading subsidiary Silvergate Bank closed 25.2% lower at $103.3 a share on Tuesday. The stock is down 30.6% so far this year.

The popular investment firm owns shares in Silvergate Capital via the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF). No other Ark Invest ETF owns shares in the company.

ARKF held 376,985 shares — estimated to be worth $52 million — in Silvergate Capital, prior to Tuesday’s trade.

Silvergate Capital on Tuesday reported fourth quarter earnings of 66 cents a share, below analyst estimates of 72 cents a share. The company reported revenue of $49.26 million, below estimates of $53.47 million.

Silvergate Capital’s growth is linked to the cryptocurrency market, which itself is battling intense volatility and is down in the recent months.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the world's first and most-popular cryptocurrency, reached a new all-time high of over $68,000 on Nov. 10. The prices are down about 38% since.

Despite the recent headwinds, Wood is bullish on cryptocurrency and has been piling up shares in cryptocurrency-related stocks such as Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), Block Inc (NYSE:SQ) and Robinhood Market Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD).

