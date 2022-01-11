GreenBox POS Announces Strategic Acquisition

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

GreenBox (NASDAQ:GBOX), an innovative blockchain ledger fintech company, today announced its entry into a binding agreement to acquire Roark Holdings Ltd, a United Kingdom-based licensed payment institution, in an all-stock transaction for 150,000 shares. A respected payment institution, Roark Holdings T/A Paysos.com allows the licensor to process debit and credit card payments and local payments within the U.K. Through the purchase, GreenBox accomplishes a significant strategic objective of expanding across multiple markets, made possible with the technology capabilities of Roark Holdings. Key motivators for the acquisition were Roark Holdings’ infrastructure and cutting-edge software. “Accumulating an array of technologies is vital to our long-term growth strategy, as GreenBox further progresses toward global expansion,” said Chief Business Development Officer Pouya Moghavem. “This strategic transaction enables us to further GreenBox market share in this vastly opportunistic market.”

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The company’s applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, helping to reduce fraud and improve the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.GreenBoxPOS.com.

