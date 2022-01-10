Hennessy Announces First NFT Collection: What You Need To Know

byChris Katje
January 10, 2022 8:20 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Hennessy Announces First NFT Collection: What You Need To Know

A spirits brand is the latest company to enter the non-fungible token space. Here’s how you can get your hands on a Hennessy NFT.

What Happened: Hennessy, a company owned by Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (OTC:LVMUY), is launching its first ever NFTs at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12. The company’s NFTs come in partnership with BlockBar, a NFT marketplace.

Hennessy-8, a tribute to eight generations of Master Blenders for Hennessy, will launch on Jan. 12 as a dual drop of carafes Nos. 1 and 250/250 on Blockbar.com.

Both NFTs come with an exclusive opportunity to visit the Hennessy estate in Cognac, France for the buyer. The winner will also be able to engrave a personalized message on the carafes.

Buyers of the NFT can redeem the physical product and have it delivered or trade the NFT within the Blockbar.com marketplace. The NFT comes with physical and digital traits.

“Hennessy is renowned for innovation and passing down know-how from one generation to the next, so we’re honored the Maison has chosen to partner with BlockBar to mark this innovative milestone with its first NFT,” BlockBar CEO and co-founder Dov Falic said.

The two Hennessy-8 NFTs are priced at 58 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Those interested in completing the purchase must be on Blockbar.com at 9:30 a.m. EST Wednesday and have at least 1 ETH in their wallet to connect to their site.

A random order at 10 a.m. EST will give a person at the top of the list 10 minutes to submit a deposit of 1 ETH and 48 hours after deposit must submit the remaining balance.

Related Link: How To Buy NFTs 

Why It’s Important: Hennessy is one of the most well-known spirits brands in the world. 

Beverage companies PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) and Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) are among the publicly traded companies embracing NFTs.

Photo courtesy of Hennessy. 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Top 10 NFTs By Weekly Sales Volume: Mutant Ape Yacht Club Tops Again, Doodles Gains, Axie Falls And CryptoPunks Drops Out Of List

Top 10 NFTs By Weekly Sales Volume: Mutant Ape Yacht Club Tops Again, Doodles Gains, Axie Falls And CryptoPunks Drops Out Of List

The non-fungible token market continues to heat up with strong sales volume on OpenSea, an NFT marketplace for buying and selling items. read more
GameStop Shares Surge On NFT Marketplace Report: What Investors Should Know

GameStop Shares Surge On NFT Marketplace Report: What Investors Should Know

Rumors of video game retailer GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) entering the non-fungible token space started in April 2021 with job postings se read more
Kevin O'Leary Predicts NFTs Can Become A Bigger Market Than Bitcoin

Kevin O'Leary Predicts NFTs Can Become A Bigger Market Than Bitcoin

‘Shark Tank’ star and renowned investor Kevin O’Leary has predicted that non fungible tokens (NFTs) could become a bigger market than Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in the future. read more
Poolsuite NFT: Is This The First NFT To Get Apple Wallet Integration?

Poolsuite NFT: Is This The First NFT To Get Apple Wallet Integration?

A non-fungible token launched in late November announced its integration with Apple Wallet Wednesday, which could make it the first NFT to be compatible with Apple Wallet. read more