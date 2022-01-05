 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Going On With Alibaba Shares Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 05, 2022 11:31am   Comments
Share:
What's Going On With Alibaba Shares Today?

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) is trading higher Wednesday. Warren Buffett's right-hand man Charlie Munger nearly doubled his newspaper publisher and investment firm's stake in the company during the fourth quarter. 

The Munger-run Daily Journal owned 602,060 shares of Alibaba at the end of 2021, according to a 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

That's nearly a 100% increase compared to the 302,060 Alibaba shares the Daily Journal owned at the end of the third quarter. 

Related Link: Charlie Munger Doubles Down On Alibaba In Q4: Does It Flag A Buy Signal?

Alibaba has faced selling pressure for essentially all of 2021 amid regulatory crackdowns in China.

Just yesterday, the stock traded lower in reaction to new Chinese cybersecurity rules set to take effect in February.

From Yesterday: Why Alibaba Shares Are Sliding Today

Alibaba operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer).

BABA Price Action: Alibaba has traded as low as $108.70 and as high as $274.29 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 4.88% at $125.33 at time of publication.

Photo: Charles Chan from Flickr.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

Read Why China Penalized Alibaba, Tencent, Bilibili
Alibaba, Xpeng, Other Tech Stocks Tumble In Hong Kong As Tencent Cuts Stake In Sea
China Steps Up Its Efforts To Counter Bitcoin Ahead Of Key Events As 'Digital Yuan' Lands On Apple, Google App Stores
Charlie Munger Doubles Down On Alibaba In Q4: Does It Flag A Buy Signal?
Why Alibaba Shares Are Sliding Today
Cathie Wood Sharply Lowers Remaining Exposure In JD And This Chinese E-commerce Company
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Charlie Munger Warren Buffett why it's movingNews Global Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com