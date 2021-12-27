Elon Musk Tweets A Photo Of His Shiba Inu Floki Dressed As Santa — Will This Send Dogecoin Soaring Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
December 27, 2021 9:04 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Elon Musk Tweets A Photo Of His Shiba Inu Floki Dressed As Santa — Will This Send Dogecoin Soaring Today?

As of Monday morning, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is trading 2.23% higher over the past 24 hours.

What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has shot up 17.59% over a seven-day trailing period.

Against larger cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), DOGE is up 0.02% and 0.49% respectively over 24 hours. 

The joke cryptocurrency’s 24-hour trading volume was down 24% at press time, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Over a 30-day period, DOGE has declined 7.6%, while it has fallen nearly 5.9% in the last 90 days.

Since the year began, DOGE has soared 3,237%. It touched an all-time high of $0.74 in May.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving? DOGE traded in the green along with other major coins at press time, as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 2.55% to $2.41 trillion.

DOGE was included in the top 10 most mentioned coins on Twitter, attracting 807 tweets, as per Cointrendz data.

The two most discussed coins were BTC and ETH, which attracted 3,286 and 1,347 tweets respectively.

Dogecoin, along with other major cryptocurrencies, was relatively stable during the holiday weekend as a much anticipated Santa rally failed to materialize

The Dogecoin Foundation recently announced a roadmap for the next year, which includes a website redesign and the launch of a dedicated wallet for retailers to set up DOGE payments easily.

The roadmap also touched on a “unique Doge proposal” for a “Community Staking” version of Proof of Stake that rewards everyone for contributing to the network.

The Foundation revealed that it was working with Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin on Community Staking. It should be noted that Buterin is an advisor to the board of the Foundation.

Meanwhile, DOGE co-creator Billy Markus revealed on Sunday that he owns nearly 220,000 DOGE worth about $42,000. Markus said he will never go back to coding his creation. 

Also on Sunday, DOGE bull and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk tweeted a photo of his Shiba Inu “Floki” dressed up as Santa, which led to a buzz in a knockoff coin.

Read Next: Will Dogecoin Or Shiba Inu Grow More In 2022?

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Dogecoin Co-Creator Says He Holds $42K Worth Of Meme Crypto, Will Not Return To Coding His Creation

Dogecoin Co-Creator Says He Holds $42K Worth Of Meme Crypto, Will Not Return To Coding His Creation

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus has revealed how much DOGE he holds and re-emphasized his right to voice an opinion as a community member.  read more
Ray Dalio Says Bitcoin Will Not Hit $1M, Calls Elon Musk Plan To Put Dogecoin On The Moon 'Cute'

Ray Dalio Says Bitcoin Will Not Hit $1M, Calls Elon Musk Plan To Put Dogecoin On The Moon 'Cute'

Ray Dalio, the founder of the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, says that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) will not be able to reach the $1 million mark as he thinks it will not surpass gold. read more
A Christmas Day Update for Dogecoin And Shiba Inu

A Christmas Day Update for Dogecoin And Shiba Inu

The recent market crash has shown that cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) are on a recovery phase.  read more
Elon Musk-Named Token Dogelon Mars Gains 50% This Week Beating Shiba Inu And Dogecoin

Elon Musk-Named Token Dogelon Mars Gains 50% This Week Beating Shiba Inu And Dogecoin

Over the last one week, cryptocurrency token Dogelon Mars (CRYPTO: ELON) has surged by nearly 50%, competing with Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: read more