A Christmas Day Update for Dogecoin And Shiba Inu

byBibhu Pattnaik
December 25, 2021 2:42 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
A Christmas Day Update for Dogecoin And Shiba Inu

The recent market crash has shown that cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) are on a recovery phase. 

SHIB was up 20% last week and is trading at $0.00003750 at the time of writing. It is down 1.0% in the last 24 hours. 

Shiba Inu, known as the Dogecoin killer, has been undergoing continuous development over the last few months, even as the crypto's price has been dropping.

Shibarium is a layer-2 solution first proposed by Ryoshi, the creator of Shiba Inu Coin.

DOGE, meanwhile has surged by more than 11% in the past seven days. It is trading at $0.189948 at the time of writing. It is up by 1.1% in the last 24 hours.

A recent tweet reflecting back to Christmas of 2020 shows that the price of Doge is up by 4,625% on this year's Yuletide.

The Dogecoin Foundation has recently announced its roadmap for 2022 including a re-design of its website, and a dedicated wallet launch for retailers to easily set up DOGE payments. 

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s recent tweet about Dogecoin has given the crypto's price a boost. 

In a Twitter thread, Musk replied to Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus’ tweet, in which Markus wrote: “My goal is to build stuff and make money and have fun. I’m used to the corporate establishment and don’t really see any meaningful break away from it ~ bitcoin just gives power to new rich people.”

Musk replied, “That’s why I’m pro Doge.”

In October, Musk revealed why he decided to support Dogecoin. “Lots of people I talked to on the production lines at Tesla or building rockets at Spacex own Doge. They aren’t financial experts or Silicon Valley technologists. That’s why I decided to support Doge — it felt like the people’s crypto,” he explained.

Related Link: Chart Wars: Why Dogecoin, Ethereum Classic's Bullish Trends Could Snowball Over Holiday Weekend

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets General

Related Articles

Elon Musk-Named Token Dogelon Mars Gains 50% This Week Beating Shiba Inu And Dogecoin

Elon Musk-Named Token Dogelon Mars Gains 50% This Week Beating Shiba Inu And Dogecoin

Over the last one week, cryptocurrency token Dogelon Mars (CRYPTO: ELON) has surged by nearly 50%, competing with Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: read more
Chart Wars: Why Dogecoin, Ethereum Classic's Bullish Trends Could Snowball Over Holiday Weekend

Chart Wars: Why Dogecoin, Ethereum Classic's Bullish Trends Could Snowball Over Holiday Weekend

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) have been trading in unison recently, with each following the price movements of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: read more
Why Is Dogecoin On The Rise Today

Why Is Dogecoin On The Rise Today

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 1.5% higher over 24 hours leading up to early Thursday morning. What’s Moving: The meme cryptocurrency has fallen 3.45% over a seven-day trailing period. Over 24 hours, DOGE trading volume declined 10.5%. read more
Shiba Inu (SHIB) To $1? Why The Dog-Themed Coin is Buzzing Today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) To $1? Why The Dog-Themed Coin is Buzzing Today

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) traded 3.9% higher at $0.00003 over 24 hours leading up to Wednesday evening.  What’s Moving? SHIB has risen 2.3% over a seven-day trailing basis. The token’s 24-hour trading volume increased 67.2%, according to CoinMarketCap data. read more